Candlebox Announce The Long Goodbye Farewell Tour

(DMK) Candlebox have announced details for their 30th Anniversary celebration and farewell tour. "The Long Goodbye Tour 2023," which kicks off June 10 and runs through September 23, will feature a career retrospective of the band's extensive eight studio album catalogue.
The farewell tour dates, alongside Candlebox's support dates with 3 Doors Down (3DD) on their "Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour," will hit amphitheaters in major markets across the U.S. Candlebox will also be performing one-night only with legendary Lynyrd Skynyrd on Friday, May 5 at Frank Brown Park in Panama City, FL.
To celebrate, Candlebox will offer VIP Meet and Greet packages at each 3DD date including a ticket, early entry, photo with the band, and merchandise. Tickets are available now at https://www.candleboxrocks.com/tour.
In addition to Candlebox's extensive tour schedule this year, the band, which now includes Martin, Brian Quinn, Adam Kury, Island Styles, and BJ Kerwin, is also currently working on their final studio album with Producer Don Miggs. It is being released later this year by Round Hill Records.
Additionally, a feature-length documentary, Far Behind: The Candlebox Story is in the works for the group. Executive produced by Guy Oseary and Amy Decker and co-produced by Warner Music Entertainment (WME), the television and film division of Warner Music Group, and Highway West Entertainment, the film will explore the beginnings of what the world would come to know as the grunge scene, following the iconic band Candlebox on their rise to fame.
05.05 - Panama City, FL - Frank Brown Park**
06.10 - Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre
06.11 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
06.13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater
06.14 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion*
06.16 - Indianapolis, IN - Lawn at White River*
06.17 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*
06.18 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Sweetwater Outdoors
06.21 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery @ Freedom Hill*
06.22 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
06.23 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino (Outdoors)*
06.24 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino*
06.25 - Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom
06.28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*
06.29 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
06.30 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Amphitheater*
07.01 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Health Care Amphitheater*
07.05 - Traverse City, MI - National Cherry Festival*
07.06 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
07.07 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center*
07.08 - Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino*
07.09 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
07.13 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Casino*
07.14 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
07.15 - Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair*
07.16 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl at the Palms Casino*
07.18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theater*
07.20 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater*
07.21 - Fort Hall, ID - Shoshone Bannock Casino*
07.23 - Great Falls, MT - Centene Stadium*
07.25 - Denver, CO - Fillmore*
07.27 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Amphitheater*
07.28 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater*
08.02 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
08.03 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center
08.04 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena*
08.05 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater*
08.06 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park
08.09 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amphitheater*
08.11 - Southhaven, MS - Bank Plus Amphitheater*
08.12 - Sedalia, MO - Missouri State Fair*
08.13 - St. Louis, MO - Del Mar Hall
08.16 - Orange Beach, AL - Wharf Amphitheater*
08.18 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater*
08.19 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank at Chastain*
08.23 - New Orleans, LA - Champions Square*
08.25 - Virginia Beach, VA - United Home Loans Amphitheater*
08.26 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater*
08.29 - Richmond, VA - The National
08.30 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheater*
09.01 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Ballpark*
09.02 - Charlotte, NC - Metro Union Amphitheater*
09.06 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Amphitheater*
09.07 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino
09.08 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena*
09.09 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater*
09.13 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place*
09.15 - Tampa, FL - Florida Credit Union Amphitheater*
09.16 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Amphitheater*
09.20 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*
09.22 - Dallas, TX - Toyota Music Factory*
09.23 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Center*
Candlebox Share 'This Time Tomorrow 14' For Charity
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox and Silversun Pickups Tour
Candlebox Unplug For 'Riptide' With Chris Cornell's Brother Peter 2021 In Review
Candlebox Unplug For 'Riptide' With Chris Cornell's Brother Peter
Jason Bonham May Have Found Unreleased Led Zeppelin Recordings- Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Denies Foo Fighters Rumor- more
100 Drummers Rock Foo Fighters' My Hero in Tribute To Taylor Hawkins- Night Ranger's Jack Blades Hospitalized- more
Linkin Park Share Another Lost Song 'Fighting Myself'- KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud In The Works- Queen North American Tour- more
Caught In The Act: Larkin Poe Rock Chicago
Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts
Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Avenged Sevenfold Announce First Leg Of 'Life Is But A Dream...' North American Tour
U2 Top The Charts With Songs Of Surrender
L.A. Guns Release 'Diamonds' Video
A.J. Croce Celebrating Father's Landmark Albums With Croce Plays Croce Tour
Eric Clapton Announces North American Tour Dates
Candlebox Announce The Long Goodbye Farewell Tour
CMT Music Awards Reveal Top 6 Video of the Year Finalists
John Mayer Adds Fall Leg To Solo Acoustic Arena Tour