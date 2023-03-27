Candlebox Announce The Long Goodbye Farewell Tour

Tour poster

(DMK) Candlebox have announced details for their 30th Anniversary celebration and farewell tour. "The Long Goodbye Tour 2023," which kicks off June 10 and runs through September 23, will feature a career retrospective of the band's extensive eight studio album catalogue.

The farewell tour dates, alongside Candlebox's support dates with 3 Doors Down (3DD) on their "Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour," will hit amphitheaters in major markets across the U.S. Candlebox will also be performing one-night only with legendary Lynyrd Skynyrd on Friday, May 5 at Frank Brown Park in Panama City, FL.



To celebrate, Candlebox will offer VIP Meet and Greet packages at each 3DD date including a ticket, early entry, photo with the band, and merchandise. Tickets are available now at https://www.candleboxrocks.com/tour.

In addition to Candlebox's extensive tour schedule this year, the band, which now includes Martin, Brian Quinn, Adam Kury, Island Styles, and BJ Kerwin, is also currently working on their final studio album with Producer Don Miggs. It is being released later this year by Round Hill Records.



Additionally, a feature-length documentary, Far Behind: The Candlebox Story is in the works for the group. Executive produced by Guy Oseary and Amy Decker and co-produced by Warner Music Entertainment (WME), the television and film division of Warner Music Group, and Highway West Entertainment, the film will explore the beginnings of what the world would come to know as the grunge scene, following the iconic band Candlebox on their rise to fame.

05.05 - Panama City, FL - Frank Brown Park**

06.10 - Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre

06.11 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

06.13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

06.14 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion*

06.16 - Indianapolis, IN - Lawn at White River*

06.17 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

06.18 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Sweetwater Outdoors

06.21 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery @ Freedom Hill*

06.22 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

06.23 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino (Outdoors)*

06.24 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino*

06.25 - Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom

06.28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*

06.29 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

06.30 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Amphitheater*

07.01 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Health Care Amphitheater*

07.05 - Traverse City, MI - National Cherry Festival*

07.06 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

07.07 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center*

07.08 - Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino*

07.09 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

07.13 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Casino*

07.14 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

07.15 - Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair*

07.16 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl at the Palms Casino*

07.18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theater*

07.20 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater*

07.21 - Fort Hall, ID - Shoshone Bannock Casino*

07.23 - Great Falls, MT - Centene Stadium*

07.25 - Denver, CO - Fillmore*

07.27 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Amphitheater*

07.28 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

08.02 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

08.03 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center

08.04 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena*

08.05 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater*

08.06 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park

08.09 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amphitheater*

08.11 - Southhaven, MS - Bank Plus Amphitheater*

08.12 - Sedalia, MO - Missouri State Fair*

08.13 - St. Louis, MO - Del Mar Hall

08.16 - Orange Beach, AL - Wharf Amphitheater*

08.18 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater*

08.19 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank at Chastain*

08.23 - New Orleans, LA - Champions Square*

08.25 - Virginia Beach, VA - United Home Loans Amphitheater*

08.26 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater*

08.29 - Richmond, VA - The National

08.30 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheater*

09.01 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Ballpark*

09.02 - Charlotte, NC - Metro Union Amphitheater*

09.06 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Amphitheater*

09.07 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino

09.08 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena*

09.09 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater*

09.13 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place*

09.15 - Tampa, FL - Florida Credit Union Amphitheater*

09.16 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Amphitheater*

09.20 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*

09.22 - Dallas, TX - Toyota Music Factory*

09.23 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Center*

