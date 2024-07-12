Candlebox Deliver 'A Little Longer Goodbye (Tour Edition)'

(dmk) Candlebox have at least one final act, after all. The group has unveil A Little Longer Goodbye (Tour Edition), the digital deluxe version of the album The Long Goodbye, on all DSPs today, Friday, July 12 via Round Hill Records.
The digital release will feature the 12 tracks on the record plus two bonus live songs, including "Elegante" and "Cellphone Jesus" (Recorded at Club Amanda in Santiago, Chile on October 27, 2023), as well as the official launch of the single "Washed Up."
"The response to The Long Goodbye has been so great that we decided to stick around a little longer; add some bonus live material. We are so happy to be able to kick out the jams a little bit longer," said Candlebox Frontman Kevin Martin. "Thank you to everyone for your amazing response to the record, it's been so heartwarming and positive and we're stoked!"
The digital release is being unveiled in conjunction with their much-anticipated appearance as special guests, along with Jerry Cantrell, on Bush's "Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour." During the routing, which kicks off July 26 in Bend, OR at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater and culminates August 26 in Charlotte, NC at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, Candlebox, will perform songs from the A Little Longer Goodbye (Tour Edition) as well as the hits that defined their career, including "Far Behind," "You" and "Cover Me," which propelled their self-titled debut album to sell more than four million copies worldwide.
BUSH's "Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour" with special guests Candlebox and Jerry Cantrell official tour dates:
Jul. 26 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Jul. 27 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest
Jul. 29 - Great Falls, MT - Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena - Montana State Fair
Jul. 31 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 1 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *
Aug. 3 - La Crosse, WI - Copeland Park*
Aug. 4 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug. 6 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre
Aug. 7 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Aug. 9 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Aug. 10 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
Aug. 13 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion*
Aug. 14 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 16 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Aug. 17 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater
Aug. 19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Aug. 21 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 23 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Aug. 24 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
Aug. 26 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
All dates produced by Live Nation except *
