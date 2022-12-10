Pantera's Rex Brown In Latest Episode Of Gibson TV's Icons

(Prime PR) Gibson TV has premiered the fifth episode of their "Icons" show, that features Pantera bassist Rex Brown for the latest installment of the longform interview series featuring some of the most iconic artists, producers, and music business pioneers in the world.

They sat down with Brown, for an intimate look into his musical journey, Rex dives deep into his music influences ranging from James Jamerson, John Entwistle, KISS and ZZ Top, while sharing personal stories surrounding his childhood, the enduring legacy of Pantera and more.

Renowned worldwide, Rex and his Texas brethren forged a blueprint with Pantera that's been studied by nearly every metal act that followed. Late lead guitar player Darrell "Dimebag" Abbott is rightly immortalized as a good-natured, guitar-shredding legend and the rhythmic punch forged by Rex and Pantera's drummer, the late Vinnie Paul Abbott, has yet to be outdone. Along with singer Philip H. Anselmo, hailed as one of the greatest front men of all time, the self-described Cowboys from Hell, Pantera sparked a movement that reinvigorated heavy metal, inspired countless bands, and is memorialized in tattooed skin around the world, representing the five groundbreaking multi-platinum albums unleashed between 1990 to 2000.

Earlier this year, Pantera announced they would begin touring worldwide in December 2022, and into 2023 with the addition of Zakk Wylde (guitars) and Charlie Benante (drums) on the road. Watch the episode below:

