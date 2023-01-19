Alberta Cross 'Glow In The Dark' With New Video

(Missing Piece) Alberta Cross have released a music video for their new single "Glow In The Dark" from their forthcoming album Sinking Ships. The 10 song collection will be released on March 31 .
The video was directed by Luis Velasco (who also shot and directed the video for "Mercy" from the new album), and shot on super8 and MiniDV cameras in Barcelona and Montseny Natural Park. It features the art-fashion photographer and model Nereis Ferrer, along with Swedish-born Alberta Cross lead singer and guitarist Petter Ericson Stakee.
Luis comments: "The video makes an approach to the seeking-process of artists to discover a new departure point for the creative process. A journey of tricky games with your own mind and the outside world."
Petter Ericson Stakee says about the song: "The 'Circling' chorus, when it finally drops, serves as a release to the darkness of the rest of the track - something or someone that serves as a way through life's difficulties - a coping mechanism, good or bad. A way back out of our own battles that we often fight silently."
Also announced today is an album release show at OMEARA in London on Tuesday, April 4. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, January 20. Watch the video below:
Alberta Cross Premiere 'Mercy' Video
Alberta Cross Return With 'Mercy'
Foo Fighters and Green Day Lead Harley-Davidson Festival- KISS May Still Play One-Offs After Farewell Tour- more
Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue and Poison Stars Going To Rock Camp- Mastodon and Gojira North America Tour- Slash- Clutch- more
Gene and Paul On The End Of KISS- Judas Priest Featured In Rock Hall Inductee Insights Video Series- Tempt Cover Queen Classic- more
Metallica's James Hetfield Warns Fans About Imposters- Classic Rock Hit Leads List Of The Top 25 Travel Songs
Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2
Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope
David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre
Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland
Foo Fighters and Green Day Lead Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival
KISS May Still Play One-Off Show After Farewell Tour
Eric Church, Jon Pardi, Maren Morris, Parker McCollum Lead GoldenSky Lineup
Story Of The Year Reveal 'War' Video
Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise Lineup Announced
Alberta Cross 'Glow In The Dark' With New Video
Singled Out: John Hanifin's Stop, Drop & Roll
Fall Out Boy To Rock New Song On Late Night TV