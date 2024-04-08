Singled Out: Alberta Cross and Band Of Skulls' 'Born In Amazement'

Alberta Cross has teamed up with Band Of Skulls to release new collaborative single 'Born In Amazement' and to celebrate they tell us a little about the track. Here is the story:

"Born In Amazement" was produced by Band Of Skulls' Russell Marsden and Marc MacNab-Jack and Alberta Cross' Petter Ericson Stakee. Petter explains the theme, "I love the sleazy upbeat glam feel of this one. Marc Bolan would have been proud. Once again very lush to be creating art with these two dudes.

"Lyrically I feel like it's bang on where we're at in the world. Too much damn evil and no compassion out there for your fellow humans. This song still feels hopeful though. Let love win. Let love in. I hope we get to play these songs together at a cool festival somewhere soon...They're made for that joyous experience!"

Russell said of the track, "We were channeling Bowie...And the Boss. Singing until our throats were like razor blades. In a world full of conflict and chaos we try to remember we're born with no hate in our hearts, and look at the world in wonder and amazement. Even if we lose our way, it's worth searching for peace, fighting for love".

Marc MacNab-Jack, drummer for both bands, added, "Tune two of the Alberta Cross and Band Of Skulls collaboration. This was a fun T-Rex, Bowie, Springsteen inspired mashup. Was super fun to make and felt great in the room with us all! Once again magic happened and we couldn't be happier."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

