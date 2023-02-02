Alberta Cross Share New Song Between You And Me

Alberta Cross released a lyric video for their new single "Between You And Me" from their forthcoming album "Sinking Ships", which is set to be released on March 31st.
Petter Ericson Stakee had this to say about the track, "'Between You and Me' took a minute to finish and it went through a lot of changes along the way, especially lyrically.
"I started writing it in Berlin with my artist friend Martin Craft but it was left feeling unfinished, until Luke Potashnick and I started to work on the new Alberta Cross record at Wool Hall, we got it to where it felt close and eventually finished.
"Lyrically it feels like it's about escapism...wanting or seeking to be away from the noise and when you are away in transit, you get the time to reflect on everything at home. I love where the production ended up. Luke brought it to the right place." Watch the video below:
