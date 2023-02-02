.

Alberta Cross Share New Song Between You And Me

Keavin Wiggins | Published 02-02-2023

Alberta Cross Share New Song Between You And Me Cover art

Alberta Cross released a lyric video for their new single "Between You And Me" from their forthcoming album "Sinking Ships", which is set to be released on March 31st.

Petter Ericson Stakee had this to say about the track, "'Between You and Me' took a minute to finish and it went through a lot of changes along the way, especially lyrically.

"I started writing it in Berlin with my artist friend Martin Craft but it was left feeling unfinished, until Luke Potashnick and I started to work on the new Alberta Cross record at Wool Hall, we got it to where it felt close and eventually finished.

"Lyrically it feels like it's about escapism...wanting or seeking to be away from the noise and when you are away in transit, you get the time to reflect on everything at home. I love where the production ended up. Luke brought it to the right place." Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Alberta Cross 'Glow In The Dark' With New Video

Alberta Cross Premiere 'Mercy' Video

Alberta Cross Return With 'Mercy'

News > Alberta Cross

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
advertisement
Day In Rock

Slipknot Surprise Release New Single 'Bone Church'- Judas Priest React To Ozzy Osbourne Retiring-Bayside- more

Ozzy Osbourne Retires From Touring- Iron Maiden, Soundgarden, RATM Lead Rock Hall Nominations- more

advertisement
Reviews

Quick Flicks: Creature From Black Lake

Bloodsucking Zombies from Outer Space - 2 Decades of Decay

GETSOME! - Nothing Personal of Course

Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters

Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols

Latest News

Slipknot Surprise Release New Single and Video 'Bone Church'

Judas Priest React To Ozzy Osbourne Retiring From Touring

Bayside Recruit Ice Nine Kill Star For 'How To Ruin Everything (Patience)'

Paul Gilbert Shares 'Holy Diver' From Ronnie James Dio Tribute Album

Good Bison Deliver Better Lies Video

Tom Keifer Shares 'A Different Light' Video To Mark 10th Anniversary

Alberta Cross Share New Song Between You And Me

Singled Out: Savage Existence's Steady Blows To The Head