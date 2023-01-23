Kansas Announce 50 City 50th Anniversary North American Tour

(Chipster) Kansas will be touring 50 select North American cities to celebrate the band's 50th Anniversary. Kansas 50th Anniversary Tour - Another Fork in the Road will showcase music spanning all 50 years of the band's illustrious history. The tour will showcase two hours of hits, fan favorites, and deep cuts rarely performed live.

Kansas 50th Anniversary Tour - Another Fork in the Road is scheduled to premiere on June 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA and conclude on January 28, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Tickets and Kansas VIP Packages for most dates go on sale to the public Friday, January 27, 2023. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 24 at 10am local time through Thursday, January 26 at 10pm local time.

Kansas fan club followers can also purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 24 at 10am local time through Thursday, January 26 at 10pm local time.

In 1973, the "garage band" from Topeka was discovered by Wally Gold, signed by Don Kirshner, and released their debut album in 1974. Kansas has gone on to compile a catalogue that includes sixteen studio albums and five live albums. Kansas has produced eight gold albums, three sextuple-Platinum albums (Leftoverture, Point of Know Return, Best of Kansas), one platinum live album (Two for the Show), one quadruple-Platinum single 'Carry On Wayward Son,' and another triple-Platinum single 'Dust in the Wind.' Most recently, Kansas has released two Billboard charting albums with 2016's The Prelude Implicit and 2020's The Absence of Presence.

"Our entire career has been a winding journey," comments Kansas guitarist and original member Richard Williams. "Whether it's been the 'original' lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture & Point of Know Return, the valleys of the 90's and 'dinosaur bands' losing steam, various lineup changes, to our most recent 'rebirth' and success of our latest new music over the last eight years; there have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release will represent that journey and the forks along that road."

To further celebrate the band's 50th Anniversary, InsideOutMusic has released Another Fork in the Road - 50 Years of Kansas. The 3-CD career-spanning collection features carefully selected tracks from across KANSAS's sizable discography. It also includes a new version of the song 'Can I Tell You.' Originally released on their 1974 debut album, the song is updated by the current lineup. Another Fork in the Road - 50 Years of KANSAS is available now.

"I'm incredibly excited about the 50th Anniversary Tour," adds lead vocalist Ronnie Platt. "I tell people I'm not allowed to create a setlist, because it would be five hours long. There are so many songs I want to perform live. I think fans will be excited not only to hear our hits and fan favorites spanning 50 years of KANSAS, but also some songs that haven't been performed live in decades."

Kansas is currently comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin, and original guitarist Richard Williams. With no signs of slowing down, Kansas continues to perform in front of large and enthusiastic audiences.

Kansas is set to perform its "KANSAS Classics" set during concert dates in March, April, and May of 2023.

Kansas 50th Anniversary Tour - Another Fork In The Road Confirmed Dates:

June 2, 2023 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

June 3, 2023 Baltimore, MD The Lyric Baltimore

June 9, 2023 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre

June 10, 2023 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre

June 16, 2023 Fort Wayne, IN Embassy Theatre

June 17, 2023 Detroit, MI Fisher Theatre

June 29, 2023 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

July 1, 2023 Rochester, NY Kodak Center

July 7, 2023 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

July 8, 2023 Indianapolis, IN Clowes Memorial Hall

July 14, 2023 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

July 15, 2023 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

July 21, 2023 Wausau, WI The Grand Theater

July 22, 2023 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater

July 27, 2023 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre

July 29, 2023 St. Louis, MO The Fabulous Fox Theatre

August 4, 2023 Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman Place

August 5, 2023 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater

August 18, 2023 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre

August 19, 2023 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

August 25, 2023 Denver, CO The Paramount Theatre

August 26, 2023 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater

September 6, 2023 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre

September 8, 2023 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theater

September 9, 2023 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

September 12, 2023 Boise, ID Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

September 14, 2023 San Francisco, CA Golden Gate Theatre

September 16, 2023 Los Angeles, CA The Orpheum Theatre

September 17, 2023 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre

September 20, 2023 To Be Announced

September 22, 2023 Albuquerque, NM Kiva Auditorium

September 24, 2023 El Paso, TX The Plaza Theatre

October 12, 2023 Worcester, MA The Hanover Theatre

October 13, 2023 Brookville, NY Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

October 20, 2023 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

October 21, 2023 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

October 26, 2023 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

October 27, 2023 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre

November 3, 2023 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

November 4, 2023 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

December 1, 2023 Savannah, GA Johnny Mercer Theatre

December 2, 2023 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

January 12, 2024 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

January 13, 2024 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center

January 19, 2024 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

January 20, 2024 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

January 27, 2024 Melbourne, FL Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

January 28, 2024 Fort Lauderdale, FL Broward Center for the Performing Arts

*Two additional dates to be announced

Kansas Classics Tour Dates**:

March 11, 2023 Tampa, FL Busch Gardens

March 17, 2023 Shawnee, OK Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center

March 23, 2023 Winterhaven, CA Quechan Casino

March 24, 2023 Pala, CA Pala Casino

March 25, 2023 Queen Creek, AZ The Good Life Festival

April 1, 2023 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino Resort with Blue Oyster Cult

April 20, 2023 Marion, IL Marion Cultural & Civic Center

April 22, 2023 Forrest City, AR EACC Fine Arts Center

May 19, 2023 Decatur, IL The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

May 21, 2023 Louisville, KY Iroquois Amphitheater

** More dates to be announced





