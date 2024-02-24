Kansas Star Phil Ehart Suffers 'Major Heart Attack'

Rock veterans Kansas have announced that Phil Ehart is recovering from a "major heart attack" and will be unable to join the band on the road for their upcoming Kansas 50th Anniversary Tour - Another Fork in The Road trek.
The band shared the news via social media. They wrote, "Kansas original drummer and band manager, Phil Ehart, is taking time away from touring as drummer for Kansas while he recovers after recently surviving a major heart attack. There is no timetable for his return to the road.
While not on the road, Phil is remaining in a prominent role with Kansas during his recovery, serving as band manager, as he has done for 40 years. Eric Holmquist will be on drums for KANSAS starting with the March 1, 2024, concert in Richmond, VA.
"Holmquist has filled in for Ehart on drums when Phil was ill in 2016, during Phil's arm rehabilitation in 2022-2023, and has been performing the first half of shows during the KANSAS 50th Anniversary Tour. Previously, Eric was Phil's drum tech and protege for more than 20 years.
"Kansas 50th Anniversary Tour - Another Fork in The Road continues March 1, 2024, in Richmond, VA."
