Rock Legends Kansas Extend 50th Anniversary Tour

(Chipster) As a result of brisk ticket sales and numerous sellouts, America’s preeminent progressive rock band Kansas is extending their 50th Anniversary Tour. The “Another Fork in The Road” Tour celebrates 50 years of the band’s illustrious music history with concerts featuring two full hours of memorable hits, fan favorites and deep cuts rarely performed live. The tour has been hallmarked by energetic and spellbinding performances at some of the foremost theaters and performing arts centers across the United States and into Canada.

Most newly announced concert dates go on sale this Friday, September 15, 2023, at 10AM Local Venue Time. Kansas Fan Club, American Express Card Holders, and other presales begin today, September 12, at 11AM Local Venue Time.

“The way audiences have received the 50th Anniversary Tour has been spectacular,” offers KANSAS drummer and original member Phil Ehart. “It only made sense to extend the tour into 2024. We look forward to fans in more locations being able to see the tour – and for people who loved it the first time to see it again!” Ehart adds, “Heck, the first 50 dates didn’t even include the state of Kansas. You know we must perform there!”

In a recent tribute to the band’s five decades of success, Billboard Magazine describes the basis for their longstanding appeal: “Blending blues-based hard rock and intricate progressive constructions, KANSAS staked out its own musical territory, at once original and accessible.” Billboard.com - KANSAS Hits 50

“Our entire career has been a winding journey,” comments KANSAS guitarist and original member Richard Williams. “Whether it’s been the ‘original’ lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, and finally worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture & Point of Know Return.” Williams goes on to remember, “That was followed by various lineup changes, the valleys of the 90’s and ‘dinosaur bands’ losing steam, to our most recent ‘rebirth’ and success of our latest new music over the last eight years.” He concludes, “There have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release represent that journey and the forks along that road.”

To further celebrate the band’s 50th Anniversary, InsideOutMusic has released Another Fork in the Road – 50 Years of KANSAS. The 3-CD career-spanning collection features carefully selected tracks from across KANSAS’s sizable discography. It also includes a new version of the song ‘Can I Tell You.’ Originally released on their 1974 debut album, the song is updated by the current lineup. Another Fork in the Road – 50 Years of KANSAS is available now.

KANSAS boasts a current lineup including original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist & vocalist Billy Greer, lead vocalist & keyboardist Ronnie Platt, keyboardist & vocalist Tom Brislin, violinist & guitarist Joe Deninzon, and original guitarist Richard Williams. Additionally, Eric Holmquist fills in on drums for the first part of each concert while Phil Ehart continues to recover from an arm injury. With no signs of slowing down, KANSAS continues to perform in front of large and enthusiastic audiences.

New KANSAS 50th Anniversary Tour – Another Fork in the Road Tour Dates:

February 2, 2024 Pensacola, FL Saenger Theatre

February 3, 2024 Birmingham, AL BJCC Concert Hall

March 1, 2024 Richmond, VA Dominion Energy Center

March 2, 2024 Tysons, VA Capital One Hall

March 8, 2024 Springfield, MO Gillioz Theatre

March 9, 2024 St. Joseph, MO Missouri Theater

March 22, 2024 Salina, KS The Stiefel Theatre

March 23, 2024 Salina, KS The Stiefel Theatre

April 5, 2024 Toledo, OH Stranahan Theater

April 6, 2024 Elkhart, IN Lerner Theatre

April 12, 2024 Champaign, IL Virginia Theatre

April 13, 2024 Waukegan, IN Genesee Theatre

April 19, 2024 Marietta, OH Peoples Bank Theatre

April 20, 2024 Newark, OH Midland Theatre

April 26, 2024 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

April 27, 2024 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre

May 2, 2024 Rochester, NY Kodak Center*

May 4, 2024 Toronto, ON Massey Hall*

May 10, 2024 Concord, NH Capitol Center for the Arts

May 11, 2024 Albany, NY Palace Theatre

May 17, 2024 Providence, RI Providence Performing Arts Center

May 18, 2024 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall

Previously Announced KANSAS 50th Anniversary Tour – Another Fork in the Road Tour Dates:

September 12, 2023 Boise, ID Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

September 14, 2023 San Francisco, CA Golden Gate Theatre

September 16, 2023 Los Angeles, CA The Orpheum Theatre

September 17, 2023 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre

September 19, 2023 Tucson, AZ Fox Tucson Theatre

September 22, 2023 Albuquerque, NM Kiva Auditorium

September 24, 2023 El Paso, TX The Plaza Theatre

October 12, 2023 Worcester, MA The Hanover Theatre

October 13, 2023 Brookville, NY Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

October 20, 2023 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

October 21, 2023 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

October 26, 2023 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

October 27, 2023 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre

November 3, 2023 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

November 4, 2023 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

November 16, 2023 Dallas, TX Winspear Opera House

November 17, 2023 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater

December 1, 2023 Savannah, GA Johnny Mercer Theatre

December 2, 2023 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

January 12, 2024 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

January 13, 2024 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center

January 19, 2024 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

January 20, 2024 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

January 27, 2024 Melbourne, FL Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

January 28, 2024 Fort Lauderdale, FL Broward Center for the Performing Arts

*Rescheduled dates from 2023 already on sale. Tickets for original date will be honored for these concerts.

