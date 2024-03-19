Kansas Expand Another Fork in The Road Tour

(Chipster) Kansas is adding a third and final leg to their 50th Anniversary Tour. The "Another Fork in The Road" Tour celebrates 50 years of the band's illustrious music history with concerts featuring two full hours of memorable hits, fan favorites and deep cuts rarely performed live. The tour has been hallmarked by energetic and spellbinding performances at some of the foremost theaters and performing arts centers across the United States and into Canada.

Most newly announced concert dates go on sale this Friday, March 22, 2024, at 10AM Local Venue Time. Kansas Fan Club, American Express Card Holders, Spotify, and other pre-sales begin Wednesday, March 20, at 10AM Eastern Time.

"This tour has already been incredibly special for the band. The 50th Anniversary Tour started in 2023 which commemorates Kansas's first year as a band. It is continuing in 2024 which commemorates the release of the first Kansas album," comments Kansas guitarist and original member Richard Williams. "There are so many places in the U.S. where we haven't been able to play yet, Topeka and Wichita just to name two, we knew we would have to add a third and final leg to the tour. After such a successful and sold-out premiere of the tour in Pittsburgh, PA, we wanted to put an exclamation point on the tour by having the closing 50th Anniversary Tour concert take place back there at the Benedum Center."

In a tribute to the band's five decades of success, Billboard Magazine describes the basis for their longstanding appeal: "Blending blues-based hard rock and intricate progressive constructions, KANSAS staked out its own musical territory, at once original and accessible." Billboard.com - Kansas Hits 50

"The audiences for this 50th Anniversary Tour have been exhilarating," adds KANSAS lead vocalist Ronnie Platt. "Let me tell you, after a decade of performing in the band, the energy the fans bring each night continues to give me goosebumps. Fans in attendance seem to continue to raise their energy level and that just makes it even more fun for us up on stage than it already is!"

"As in life, our entire career has been a winding journey," adds original guitarist Richard Williams. "Whether it's been the 'original' lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, and finally worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture & Point of Know Return." Williams goes on to remember, "That was followed by various lineup changes, the valleys of the 90's and 'dinosaur bands' losing steam, to our most recent 'rebirth' and success of our latest new music over the last decade." Williams concludes, "There have been and continue to be several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release represent that journey and the forks along that road."

To further celebrate the band's 50th Anniversary, InsideOutMusic has released Another Fork in the Road - 50 Years of Kansas. The 3-CD career-spanning collection features carefully selected tracks from across Kansas's sizable discography. It also includes a new version of the song 'Can I Tell You.' Originally released on their 1974 debut album, the song is updated by the current lineup. Another Fork in the Road - 50 Years of Kansas is available now.

Kansas boasts a lineup including original guitarist Richard Williams, bassist & vocalist Billy Greer, lead vocalist & keyboardist Ronnie Platt, keyboardist & vocalist Tom Brislin, violinist & guitarist Joe Deninzon, and original drummer Phil Ehart. Drummer Eric Holmquist is performing on drums while Phil Ehart continues to recover from a major heart attack.

This summer, Kansas will take a break from its 50th Anniversary Tour to perform its Kansas Classics set at different events across the United States.

With no signs of slowing down, KANSAS continues to perform in front of large and enthusiastic audiences.

Newly Announced KANSAS 50th Anniversary Tour - Another Fork in the Road Tour Dates:

September 24, 2024 Thousand Oaks, CA Bank of America Performing Arts Center

September 27, 2024 Mesa, AZ Mesa Arts Center

September 28, 2024 Las Vegas, NV The Smith Center

October 4, 2024 Topeka, KS Topeka Performing Arts Center

October 5, 2024 Park City, KS Hartman Arena

October 11, 2024 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center

October 12, 2024 Cheyenne, WY Cheyenne Civic Center

October 18, 2024 Jackson, MS Thalia Mara Hall

October 19, 2024 Shreveport, LA Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

October 25, 2024 Midland, TX Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

October 26, 2024 Austin, TX ACL Live at the Moody Theater

November 1, 2024 Rockford, IL Coronado Performing Arts Center

November 2, 2024 Appleton, WI Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

November 8, 2024 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center

November 9, 2024 Joliet, IL Rialto Square Theatre

November 15, 2024 Evans, GA Columbia County Performing Arts Center

November 16, 2024 Spartanburg, SC Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

November 22, 2024 Paducah, KY Carson Center for the Performing Arts

November 23, 2024 Nashville, IN Brown County Music Center

December 5, 2024 Fayetteville, NC Crown Theatre

December 6, 2024 Roanoke, VA Berglund Center

December 8, 2024 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center

December 11, 2024 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center

Previously Announced KANSAS 50th Anniversary Tour - Another Fork in the Road Tour Dates:

March 22, 2024 Salina, KS The Stiefel Theatre

March 23, 2024 Salina, KS The Stiefel Theatre

April 5, 2024 Toledo, OH Stranahan Theater

April 6, 2024 Elkhart, IN Lerner Theater

April 12, 2024 Champaign, IL Virginia Theatre

April 13, 2024 Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre

April 19, 2024 Marietta, OH Peoples Bank Theatre

April 20, 2024 Newark, OH Midland Theatre

April 26, 202 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

April 27, 2024 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre

May 2, 2024 Rochester, NY Kodak Center*

May 4, 2024 Toronto, ON Massey Hall*

May 10, 2024 Concord, NH Capitol Center for the Arts

May 11, 2024 Albany, NY Palace Theatre

May 16, 2024 Brookville, NY Tilles Center*

May 17, 2024 Providence, RI Providence Performing Arts Center

May 18, 2024 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall

*Rescheduled dates from 2023 already on sale. Tickets for the original date will be honored for these concerts.

KANSAS Classics Tour Dates:

July 19, 2024 Walker, MN Moondance Jam Festival

September 13, 2024 Lincoln, CA The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino

September 17, 2024 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

September 19, 2024 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort Casino

September 20, 2024 Rancho Mirage, CA Agua Caliente Casino Resort

September 22, 2024 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

March 15, 2025 Fort Lauderdale, FL 70s Rock & Romance Cruise

*More KANSAS Classics dates to be added.

Related Stories

Kansas Star Phil Ehart Suffers 'Major Heart Attack'

Fly To The Sun Releasing Album Featuring Members Of Kansas, Jeff Beck, Mr. Big And More

Rock Legends Kansas Extend 50th Anniversary Tour

Kansas Announce 50 City 50th Anniversary North American Tour

News > Kansas