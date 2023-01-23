.

Megadeth Offshoot Kings Of Thrash Announce Thrashin' USA Tour

Published 01-23-2023

Megadeth Offshoot Kings Of Thrash Announce Thrashin' USA Tour

Kings Of Thrash, featuring former Megadeth stars David Ellefson and Jeff Young, have announced the first leg of their 2023 world tour, where they will revisit two classic Megadeth albums across the U.S..

The THRASHIN' USA tour will include support from Hatriot. It will kick off on February 16th in Joliet, Illinois at The Forge and will wrap up on March 15th in Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade.

Fans will be treated to Ellefson and Young, along with vocalist/guitarist Chaz Leon and drummer Fred Aching, performing Megadeth's "Killing Is My Business...and Business Is Good" and "So Far, So Good...So What" albums in their entirety.

Cleopatra Records just inked a deal with the group and will be releasing a live CD/DVD package called "Best of the West...Live at the Whisky A Go Go" on March 24th.

The 17-song set was recorded and filmed live during the band's sold out show at the legendary venue in West Hollywood, CA on October 15, 2022 and also features performances with former Megadeth star Chris Poland.

2/16 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
2/17 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
2/19 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
2/20 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
2/21 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note
2/22 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs
2/24 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
2/25 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends Bar And Venue
2/27 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom And Tavern
2/28 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels
3/1 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
3/3 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
3/4 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
3/5 - Harrisburg, PA - Midtown Arts Center
3/7 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall
3/8 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
3/10 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theatre
3/11 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
3/12 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
3/14 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
3/15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)


