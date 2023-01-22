.

Neil Young Pays Tribute To David Crosby 'The Soul Of CSNY'

Keavin Wiggins | Published 01-22-2023

Neil Young Pays Tribute To David Crosby 'The Soul Of CSNY' Photo credit: Anna Webber courtesy Republic Media

Neil Young has shared a tribute to his Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmate David Crosby (also of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash), who passed away last week at the age of 81.

Young wrote via his official website, "David is gone, but his music lives on. The soul of CSNY, David's voice and energy were at the heart of our band. His great songs stood for what we believed in and it was always fun and exciting when we got to play together. 'Almost Cut My Hair' 'Dejavu', and so many other great songs he wrote were wonderful to jam on and Stills and I had a blast as he kept us going on and on. His singing with Graham was so memorable, their duo spot a highlight of so many of our shows.

"We had so many great times, especially in the early years. Crosby was a very supportive friend in my early life, as we bit off big pieces of our experience together. David was the catalyst of many things.

"My heart goes out to Jan and Django, his wife and son. Lots of love to you. Thanks David for your spirit and songs, Love you man. I remember the best times!"


Related Stories
Neil Young Pays Tribute To David Crosby 'The Soul Of CSNY'

Revisit David Crosby Freak Flag Flying Podcast

Stephen Stills Remembers David Crosby

David Crosby Dead At 81

David Crosby Streams 'Guinnevere' From First Live Album

More David Crosby News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Def Leppard Stars Lead Guests On Ian Hunter's New Album- Eric Church Expands The Outsiders Revival Tour- more

Pantera And Lamb Of God Announce North American Tour- Metallica 'Screaming Suicide' Video- Rival Sons- more

David Crosby Dead At 81- Pink Floyd Announce 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' 50th Anniversary Box Set- Rolling Stones- Enter Shikari- more

Foo Fighters and Green Day Lead Harley-Davidson Festival- KISS May Still Play One-Offs After Farewell Tour- more

advertisement

Reviews

Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols

Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2

Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope

David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre

Latest News

Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Def Leppard Stars Lead Guests On Ian Hunter's New Album

Puscifer Share Billy Howerdel Created 'A Singularity' Video

Nothing More Share 'The Other F Word' Lyric Video

For The Fallen Dreams Announce New Album With 'Last One Out' Video

Visions Of Atlantis Launching Their First North American Headline Tour

Eric Church Expands The Outsiders Revival Tour

We Are Scientists 'Turn It Up' With New Video

Rick Wakeman Shares 'The Dinner Party' From Upcoming Concept Album

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 2023 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.