Revisit David Crosby Freak Flag Flying Podcast

(Big Hassle Media) David Crosby was one of the most innovative, influential, and reflective musicians of his generation. In 2020 and 2021, New York Times best-selling author and music historian Steve Silberman sat down with his friend David for in-depth conversations on the Osiris Media podcast series Freak Flag Flying.

Over the course of eight episodes, Crosby, founding member of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, looks back on his life and career, sharing his feelings about the state of the world and his creative synergy with esteemed collaborators like Neil Young, Bob Dylan, and Jerry Garcia. Crosby also talks about his relationship with his son James Raymond, his collaborations with Michael League and others, and much more. Listeners will also hear new or little-known songs in Crosby's musical catalog and get his take on the future of music and the music industry.

"For 50 years, David Crosby was a major force in music," says Silberman. "Whether providing shimmering harmonies for The Byrds, transforming pop by turning the Beatles on to Indian music, penning haunting melodies like 'Guinevere' for Crosby, Stills, & Nash, or exploring the outer reaches of folk and jazz-influenced rock for his own Sky Trails, CPR, and Lighthouse bands, I am thrilled to dig in deeply with David and to bring our conversation to music fans around the world."

Listen to Freak Flag Flying here. The podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and wherever podcasts are available.





