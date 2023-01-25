Motley Crue First Rehearsal With John 5 Was 'Epic' Says Nikki Sixx

Sixx Stadium Tour photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski Sixx Stadium Tour photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx took to social media to celebrate the band's first day of rehearsal for their upcoming The World Tour with Def Leppard and their first with touring guitarist John 5.

Sixx tweeted early Wedneday morning (January 24th), "Well that was f***ing epic. @john5guitarist walks into rehearsal and we just rip the set from top to bottom seamlessly.

He added, "That took 90 minute's and then the next few hours we just laughed and told dumb rockstar war stories. @MotleyCrue DAY 1".

Nikki also took to Instagram and shared, "Special thanks to our amazing crew for always going that extra mile for us. Today sounded insane."

John 5 has assumed lead guitarist duties on the road for the band after founding guitarist Mick Mars retired from tour due to health issues. Mars said back in late October, "Mick Mars, co-founder and lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Motley Crue for the past 41 years, has announced today that due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.),he will no longer be able to tour with the band.

"Mick will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigors of the road. A.S. is an extremely painful and crippling degenerative disease, which affects the spine."

The band said at the time about Mars' departure and the addition of John 5, "While change is never easy, we accept Mick's decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health. We have watched Mick manage his Ankylosing Spondylitis for decades and he has always managed it with utmost courage and grace.

"To say 'enough is enough' is the ultimate act of courage. Mick's sound helped define Motley Crue from the minute he plugged in his guitar at our very first rehearsal together. The rest, as they say, is history. We'll continue to honor his musical legacy.

"We will carry out Mick's wish and continue to tour the world as planned in 2023. No doubt will it take an absolutely outstanding musician to fill Mick's shoes so we are grateful that our good friend, John 5 has agreed to come on board and join us moving forward. We'll see all you Crueheads out on the road!"

John 5 added, "I'm honored to carry on Mick's legacy and am looking forward to playing these songs."





Related Stories

Motley Crue To Begin Rehearsals With New Touring Guitarist John 5

Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue and Poison Stars Going To Rock Camp

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Cancels Festival Set Due To COVID

Def Leppard and Motley Crue Announce Intimate U.S. Show

More Motley Crue News