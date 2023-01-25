.

Singled Out: Uriah Heep's Hurricane

Keavin Wiggins | Published 01-25-2023

Singled Out: Uriah Heep's Hurricane Album art

Rock legends Uriah Heep just released a new single and video, "Hurricane", from their forthcoming album, "Chaos & Colour" (due January 27th), and to celebrate we asked Russell Gilbrook to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Hurricane is a song that the listener can interpret as they choose, however, it was written from the point of view of our ancestors and the bewilderment and amazement of a storm or hurricane, and not understanding where, why or how it comes about, but believing they may be messages from their god/s. This is reflected in the dynamic and descriptive lyrics.

With so many of these ancient cultures, they had their 'high priest' or equivalent that would put themselves forward as an intermediatory to intercede with the gods on behalf of the people. Not knowing any better, the people would believe what they said, and pray for forgiveness and a release from this wrath being delivered upon them.

The track ends with the refrain "Out of the grey, into the fray" and "hiding away, together we'll pray". We see the people cowering, finding somewhere to keep safe and praying their nightmare ends soon.

Musically, we wanted the track to have a menacing feel. Like something lurking then exploding out. It has a big chorus with trademark Heep harmonies, but some more modern elements.

We were really pleased with the recording process as we feel we were able to capture the intense atmosphere and vibe this song naturally evokes.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here


Related Stories
Singled Out: Uriah Heep's Hurricane

Former Uriah Heep vocalist John Lawton Has Died

Lee Kerslake (Ozzy, Uriah Heep) Debut Solo Album Posthumously Released

Uriah Heep Icon Ken Hensley Dead At 75

Lee Kerslake Of Ozzy Osbourne and Uriah Heep Fame Dead At 73

More Uriah Heep News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Metallica To Premiere New Album '72 Seasons' At Movie Theaters- Motley Crue First Rehearsal With John 5 Was 'Epic'- Foo Fighters Replace Pantera- more

Pantera Removed From Two Leading Music Festivals- Brendon Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Break Up- Motorhead- Motley Crue- more

Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert Tour- Megadeth Offshoot Kings Of Thrash Tour- Shinedown, Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New Tour- more

Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Def Leppard Stars Lead Guests On Ian Hunter's New Album- Eric Church Expands The Outsiders Revival Tour- more

advertisement

Reviews

Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters

Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols

Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2

Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope

Latest News

Metallica To Premiere New Album '72 Seasons' At Movie Theaters

Motley Crue First Rehearsal With John 5 Was 'Epic' Says Nikki Sixx

Foo Fighters Replace Pantera At Two Music Festivals

Fall Out Boy Premiere 'Heartbreak Feels So Good' Video

August Burns Red Deliver 'Backfire' Video

The Doors 'When You're Strange' Documentary Coming To TV

W.A.S.P.'s Blackie Lawless Celebrates Triumphant Return To The Road

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Go Behind the Scenes Of The 'Face Down (Symphonic Edition)' Video

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 2023 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.