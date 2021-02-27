Lee Kerslake (Ozzy, Uriah Heep) Debut Solo Album Posthumously Released

Ozzy Osbourne's Blizzard Of Ozz era drummer Lee Kerslake's debut solo album "Eleventeen" has been released and a video for the track "Celia Sienna" is streaming online.
Kerslake played drums on Ozzy's first two solo albums, "Blizzard Of Ozz" and "Diary Of A Madman" and spent most of his career with the veteran rock band Uriah Heep.
He left Uriah Heep in 2007 due to his health but began work on what would become "Eleventeen" in 2015 with Jake Libretto and completed the effort in 2019, prior to his death in September last year at the age of 7.
Lee said in his notes about the record, "WOW, I have to say now the album is finished there is a great sense of achievement. It's been a little over three years to record and finish it, it took so long because I could only manage two days a week and sometimes nothing for a period of time as the chemotherapy without my permission kept me away. Never mind it's done and I am very proud of the songs." Watch the "Celia Sienna" video below:
