Former Uriah Heep vocalist John Lawton Has Died

Former Uriah Heep vocalist John Lawton passed away last week, according to a statement from the band. Lawton appeared on three of the veteran group's albums: "Firefly" (1977), "Innocent Victim" (1977), and "Fallen Angel" (1978).

The band had this to say, "It is with deep regret that we share the devastating and tragic news of the sudden and totally unexpected passing of John Lawton on 29 June 2021.

"Contrary to reports, there was no illness involved, which makes his passing incomprehensible. He went peacefully with his wife at his side. John will be greatly missed.

"A private funeral service to celebrate John's life will be held following his wishes, with only family and close friends attending. We would appreciate that the family's privacy is respected during this difficult time."



