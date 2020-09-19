Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard of Ozz era drummer and former Uriah Heep stickman Lee Kerslake has died at the age of 73, following a long battle with prostate cancer.
Kerslake played on several Uriah Heep albums, as well as Ozzy Osbourne's first two solo album, "Blizzard Of Ozz" and "Diary Of A Madman" (which also features the late Randy Rhoads).
Lee's former Uriah Heep bandmate Ken Hensley shared the sad news with fans. He wrote, "It's with the heaviest of hearts that I share with you that Lee Kerslake, my friend of 55 years and the best drummer I ever played with, lost his battle with cancer at 03:30 this morning.
"He died peacefully, praise The Lord, but he will be terribly missed. I know many of you were praying for him not to suffer and I thank you for that and, now that Lee is at peace, our thoughts and prayers should turn to his wife Sue who will need all the support she can get at this time."
Ozzy Osbourne Marks Blizzard Anniversary With Specials and New Video
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Blizzard Of Ozz' For 40th Anniversary
Ozzy Osbourne's New Album Work Delayed By Covid-19
Ozzy Osbourne Rules Out Playing With Black Sabbath Again
Ozzy Osbourne Reaches New Milestones With 'Blizzard' Songs
Ozzy Osbourne Reflects On Meeting Randy Rhodes In TV Special Preview
Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Era Classic Gets All Star Cover
The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne Trailer Released
Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans On His Health
Lee Kerslake Of Ozzy Osbourne and Uriah Heep Fame Dead At 73- Puscifer Stream New Song and Announce Album Release- Iommi Marks 50th Anniversary Of 'Paranoid'- more
Singled Out: Raven's Top Of The Mountain
Battle of the Band: Fernando Perdomo
Travel News, Trips and Tips: 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
Lee Kerslake Of Ozzy Osbourne and Uriah Heep Fame Dead At 73
Puscifer Stream New Song and Announce Album Release
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Marks 50th Anniversary Of 'Paranoid'
Smashing Pumpkins Announce Double Album and Preview Animated Series
The Rolling Stones Stream 'Ruby Tuesday' From Steel Wheels Live
Hollywood Undead Stream New Song 'Coming Home'
Austin City Limits' New Season Kicking Off With John Prine Special
Beach Boys Announce Concerts in Your Car Show