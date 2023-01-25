W.A.S.P.'s Blackie Lawless Celebrates Triumphant Return To The Road

W.A.S.P. wrapped up their first US tour in 10 years with a sold out show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles and frontman Blackie Lawless shared his thoughts on the trek as the band prepares to head across the pond to launch their European Tour on St. Patrick's Day.

Lawless shared, "There have been a number of times in my life when I was caught between agony and ecstasy. Many times while either making a record that had great meaning for me or a tour that was truly memorable. But the U.S. Tour that we just finished has been a joy I've not felt since the first tour we did in 84'-85'. When that first tour was over I felt like a little kid that had his brand new toy taken away from him. When I got up on Elvis at the end of the last show finale, I stayed up on him longer than I normally do. I held that pose for what seemed like forever and in my mind it was a blur and I was flashing in my head all the shows we had just done and how desperately I wished this tour would just keep going and going. I've never wanted something not to end so badly before...even more than the first World Tour in 84'-85'.

"I've been blessed with a good memory and as I was on Elvis I could see the faces of many of you that were at these shows. In a flash it flooded my head and I just wanted to stay up there.



"When we played the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville a couple of weeks ago it had a profound effect on myself and the whole band. We knew we were standing on sacred ground. Where I was standing and singing was the exact spot where Loretta Lynn's body had been lying at her funeral just a couple of weeks before. She was music royalty, she was true greatness....the Coal Miners Daughter.



"That was an emotional night for us and from that moment on for the rest of the tour, we all kept talking about how we absolutely did not want this tour to end. In these shows we got an awful lot of love from all you guy's and it was so heavy when we'd stand on stage it felt like we could cut it with a knife. Something truly special happened between all of you and us on this tour. More than I've ever felt before in my entire career.



"Additionally, I must take a couple of minutes to address the Meet and Greets. I had never done these before. Especially not where I could have a real dialog with those who were there. In the course of the 30 plus gatherings I learned more about your true feelings than I've ever learned before. Someone might say I should have started doing them several years ago. If I did I don't believe it would have had the same effect because the things I was hearing from you was an accumulation of years and years of you studying those lyrics and having the space to let them speak to you that only time can do. Time to let you really reflect on how it's spoken to your lives. The looks on your faces when you spoke, was at times for me a frustration that is difficult to express, because mere words cannot paint the raw emotions I was feeling from many of you. And I'm supposed to be the writer here!



"The European leg of the 40th Anniversary World Tour begins March 17th in Manchester England. Like most of the shows here in the U.S., Manchester now shares the two most beautiful words in show business, "Sold Out".



"Yes, we're coming to hit you, we're coming to hurt you...as this traveling Circus Insane Asylum Rolls On....and I CANNOT WAIT to start it all again!"

March 17th 2023 - England, Manchester - Academy - SOLD OUT

March 18th 2023 - England, Wolverhampton - Steel Mill

March 19th 2023 - England, Nottingham - Rock City - SOLD OUT

March 21st 2023 - Scotland, Glasgow - O2 Academy

March 22nd 2023 - England, Newcastle - O2 City Hall

March 23rd 2023 - England, Bristol - O2 Academy - SOLD OUT

March 24th 2023 - England, London - Roundhouse

March 25th 2023 - Ireland, Dublin - National Stadium

March 26th 2023 - N. Ireland, Belfast - Ulster Hall

March 29th 2023 - Zwolle, Netherlands - Hedon - NEW

March 30th 2023 - Cologne, Germany - Victoria - NEW



April 1st, 2023 - Barcelona,Spain - Razzmatazz

April 2nd 2023 - Madrid, Spain - Sala La Riviera

April 4th 2023 - Murcia, Spain - Sala Gamma

April 5th 2023 - Bilbao, Spain - Fever

April 7th 2023 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix - NEW

April 8th 2023 - Netherlands, Eindhoven - Effenaar - SOLD OUT

April 9th 2023 - Denmark, Cophenhagen - Amager Bio

April 11th 2023 - Sweden, Malmo - Moriskan

April 13th 2023 - Finland, Tampere - Pakkahuone

April 14th 2023 - Finland, Helsinki - Kulttuuritalo

April 15th 2023 - Finland, Oulu - Tullisali

April 16th 2023 - Sweden, Umea - Idum

April 18th 2023 - Sweden, Sundsvall - Sporthallen

April 19th 2023 - Sweden, Gavle - Gasklockan

April 20th 2023 - Sweden, Eskilstuna - Lokomotivet

April 21st 2023 - Sweden, Karlstadt - Nojesfabriken

April 22nd 2023 - Sweden, Stockholm - Stora Fallan

April 23rd 2023 - Sweden, Huskvarna - People's Park

April 25th 2023 - Norway, Oslo - Rockefeller - SOLD OUT

April 26th 2023 - Norway, Oslo - Rockefeller

April 27th 2023 - Sweden, Norrkoping - Flygeln

April 28th 2023 - Sweden, Kalmar - Kalmarsalen

April 29th 2023 - Sweden, Gothenburg - Tradgarn

May 1st 2023 - Germany, Bremen - Aladin Music Hall

May 2nd 2023 - Germany, Mannheim - Capitol

May 3rd 2023 - Germany, Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle

May 4th 2023 - Germany, Stuttgart - LKA Longhorn

May 5th 2023 - Germany, Saarbrucken - Garage

May 6th 2023 - Germany, Geiselwind - Music Halle

May 7th 2023 - Germany, Munich - Backstage Werk

May 10th 2023 - Switzerland, Zurich - Komplex 457

May 11th 2023 - Switzerland, Lausanne - Les Docks

May 12th 2023 - Italy, Milan - Live Club

May 13th 2023 - Italy, Padova - Padova Hall

May 14th 2023 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska - NEW

May 15th 2023 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Music Club - NEW

May 17th 2023 - Romania, Bucharest - Arenele Romane

May 18th 2023 - Bulgaria, Sofia - Arena Sofia





