W.A.S.P. To Play Entire Debut Album On North American Album ONE Alive Tour

(MBM) "Album ONE Alive!", the title of W.A.S.P.'s upcoming North American Tour. August 17, 2024, marks the 40th anniversary of the release of W.A.S.P.'s first album. To celebrate this classic metal album, W.A.S.P. will, for the first time in 40 years, play the entire album from top to bottom, start to finish, on their North American tour this fall.
Formed in 1982, W.A.S.P. is set to bring this universally acclaimed "classic" album to life. Lead vocalist Blackie Lawless says, "It was an angry record made by an angry band. It was a record that not only reflected the attitude of the band members who made it, but also a record that reflected its time." This record became a central piece of the 80s metal scene and remains one of the best metal debut albums of all time.
Along with bassist Mike Duda and lead guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band are 29 and 26 years respectively, W.A.S.P. is joined by long-time drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester.
Lawless and company will deliver the ultimate incredible spectacle, bringing W.A.S.P.'s most colorful history to life by performing this revered album in its entirety... ONE more time... ONE last time... Album ONE Alive!
The 39-city run kicks off on Saturday, October 26 in San Luis Obispo, CA, making stops across North America in Vancouver, BC, Toronto, ON, Minneapolis, MN, Dallas, TX, New York, NY, Orlando, FL and more before wrapping up on Saturday, December 14 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with the Artist presale beginning May 29th at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week with all presales ending Thursday, May 30 at 10 PM local time.
W.A.S.P. will be again offering fans VIP tickets that give fans a chance to meet Blackie Lawless, get a personal photo with Blackie, autographs and take part in a very personal Q&A with Blackie.
THE ALBUM ONE ALIVE WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:
10/26/24 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater*
10/28/24 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/29/24 Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
10/30/24 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
11/01/24 Calgary, AB The Palace Theatre
11/02/24 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
11/03/24 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
11/04/24 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11/05/24 Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
11/07/24 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
11/08/24 St Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre
11/10/24 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/11/24 Toronto, ON @ History
11/13/24 Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
11/14/24 Quebec City, QC @ Theatre Capitole
11/15/24 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/16/24 New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom At Manhattan Center
11/17/24 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
11/19/24 Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theater
11/20/24 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
11/21/24 Stroudsburg, PA @ The Sherman Theater
11/22/24 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
11/23/24 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
11/24/24 Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
11/26/24 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/27/24 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11/29/24 Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
11/30/24 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
12/01/24 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
12/03/24 Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
12/04/24 Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion
12/06/24 Albuquerque, NM @ REVEL
12/07/24 Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre
12/09/24 Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre
12/10/24 San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues
12/11/24 Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
12/12/24 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
12/13/24 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield**
12/14/24 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium**
* No support acts.
** Death Angel not performing.
