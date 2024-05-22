The Devil Wears Prada Team With LOLO For 'Reasons' Rework

(Atom Splitter) The Devil Wears Prada have shared a new version of "Reasons," the collab track they released with electronic artists Excision and Wooli back in April 2023. The new version features LOLO.

"When we made 'Reasons' with Excision and Wooli, we knew we had to play it live because the energy was just so high," the band explains. "We revamped the song to work in a TDWP set, and it went off so well that we decided to hit the studio and capture this new live version of the song."

They continue, "Bringing in the amazingly talented LOLO as a feature has breathed even more life into the song, resulting in a song that defies genre and captures the spirit of how the song feels in a full room going absolutely nuts. We know that our fans will enjoy this version of 'Reasons' as much as we love playing it every night."

LOLO offers her insight into this unique collaboration, saying, "I was really excited when TDWP asked me to feature on this track. I've always thought they were so awesome but never thought I'd end up collaborating on a track with them. I think I probably just got a lot cooler."

