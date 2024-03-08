The Devil Wears Prada Enter 'Ritual' Era With New Video

(Atom Splitter) The Devil Wears Prada have entered their "Ritual" era! The band has just dropped the video for the brand new single "Ritual." It finds the band further experimenting with and pushing the boundaries of their signature sound.
The song was co-produced by Grammy nominated Tyler Smyth (I Prevail, Falling in Reverse) and mixed by Zakk Cervini (Bring Me The Horizon, Blink 182). "With 'Ritual,' we are kicking off the new era of The Devil Wears Prada with a bang. Color Decay saw us diving into the emotional struggles so many of our generation are going through, so we wanted to write a song that amped up the energy level," the band explains. "Lyrically, 'Ritual' is about the mundane experiences of life, surrendering to the monotony rather than going against it."
TDWP continue to smash boundaries and expectations. They are truly operating in the height of their career, having moved over 75,000 tickets on the Metalcore Dropouts tour, during which they've been playing material almost exclusively new material from 2022's Color Decay. Rather than focus on their deep (and much-loved) catalog, the band is leaving fans even hungrier for even more new songs.
TDWP will also appear at two major upcoming festivals - So What?! in Texas in June and When We Were Young in Las Vegas in October.
