New Found Glory Share Live 'Hit Or Miss' Video

(Big Picture Media) New Found Glory have shared a video for a live performance of their song "Hit Or Miss" from the NFG Unplugged Total Request Livestream in 2021.

"Hit Or Miss" has remained one of the most quintessential songs in New Found Glory's catalogue - and the genre itself - since its release in 1999. The live recording, along with six other performances from the livestream, can be found on New Found Glory's new acoustic album Make The Most Of It.



New Found Glory recently released their acoustic album, Make The Most Of It, on January 20 via Revelation Records. The album features seven brand new tracks written in the wake of Gilbert's cancer diagnosis alongside seven live acoustic versions of fan favorites like "The Story So Far" and "Hit Or Miss". Make The Most Of It is a rumination on what it means to grieve, to live, to approach every day with appreciation and a sense of fulfillment.





