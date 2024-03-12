New Found Glory Playing Full 'Catalyst' Album On North American Tour

(PR) New Found Glory are inviting fans to join them in celebrating 20 years of their 2004 album Catalyst. The band has today announced a two leg North American Tour that will see them playing the iconic record in full - including hits like "All Downhill From Here", "Truth Of My Youth", and "Failure's Not Flattering" - along with a number of other songs from throughout their discography. Joining them will be special guests Sincere Engineer.

"Fans trust us because of albums like Catalyst," guitarist Chad Gilbert says proudly. "We can make these records and branch out creatively, and they know we're never going to do something really weird. We are who we are, and I love that we can play whatever and still crush it."

The tour is scheduled to kick off in Orlando, FL at the House of Blues on August 16th and will wrap up on October 23rd in Denver, CO at the Mission Ballroom. See the dates below:

Upcoming Tour Dates

8/16 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

8/17 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

8/18 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

8/19 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

8/21 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

8/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

8/23 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

8/24 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

8/25 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

8/27 - Detroit, MI@ The Fillmore

8/28 - Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live

8/29 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

8/30 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

9/1 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

10/11 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/13 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

10/15 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/17 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

10/18 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/19 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/20 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/23 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

