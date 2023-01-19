New Found Glory Unplug For 'The Story So Far' Video

() New Found Glory have shared a live performance of their song "The Story So Far" from the NFG Unplugged Total Request Livestream in 2021.
Originally released in 2002, "The Story So Far" has stood the test of time and remains one of the band's most popular tracks over 20 years later. The live recording, along with six other performances from the livestream, can be found on New Found Glory's upcoming acoustic album Make The Most Of It.
The group will be releasing their new acoustic album, Make The Most Of It, tomorrow January 20 via Revelation Records. The album features seven brand new tracks written in the wake of Gilbert's cancer diagnosis - previous singles "Dream Born Again" and "Get Me Home" - alongside seven live acoustic versions of fan favorites like "The Story So Far".
Make The Most Of It is a rumination on what it means to grieve, to live, to approach every day with appreciation and a sense of fulfillment. Watch the video below:
