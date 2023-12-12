New Found Glory Unplug For 'The Story So Far' Video - 2023 In Review

(PR) New Found Glory Unplug For 'The Story So Far' Video was a top 23 story of Jan 2023: New Found Glory have shared a live performance of their song "The Story So Far" from the NFG Unplugged Total Request Livestream in 2021.
Originally released in 2002, "The Story So Far" has stood the test of time and remains one of the band's most popular tracks over 20 years later. The live recording, along with six other performances from the livestream, can be found on New Found Glory's upcoming acoustic album Make The Most Of It.
The group will be releasing their new acoustic album, Make The Most Of It, tomorrow January 20 via Revelation Records. The album features seven brand new tracks written in the wake of Gilbert's cancer diagnosis - previous singles "Dream Born Again" and "Get Me Home" - alongside seven live acoustic versions of fan favorites like "The Story So Far".
Make The Most Of It is a rumination on what it means to grieve, to live, to approach every day with appreciation and a sense of fulfillment. Watch the video below:
New Found Glory Share Live 'Hit Or Miss' Video
New Found Glory Unplug For 'The Story So Far' Video
New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Has Spinal Tumor Removed (2022 In Review)
New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Declared 'Cancer Free' 2022 In Review
Sum 41 'Rise Up' With First Song From Their Final Album- The Dillinger Escape Plan Reuniting For 'Calculating Infinity' 25th Anniversary- more
Foo Fighters Add Dates To 2024 North American Tour- Slipknot 25th Anniversary Tour- Dave Mustaine Sets Record Straight - more
Holiday Gift Guide: Disney Vinyl
3 - Rockin' the Ritz: NYC 1988
Holiday Gift Guide: Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum and Beach Bar Cocktails, KURU Footwear, More
Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - The Kinks, Allman Brothers, The Cranberries, Rory Gallagher, more
Caught In The Act: KISS Farewell at the Allstate Arena
Sum 41 'Rise Up' With First Song From Their Final Album
The Dillinger Escape Plan Reuniting For 'Calculating Infinity' 25th Anniversary
Brantley Gilbert Announces Off The Rails Tour 2024
Five Finger Death Punch Announce 2024 Headline Tour
Rodrigo y Gabriela Announce 2024 North American Tour
Bruce Dickinson Teams With Z2 For The Mandrake Project
The Marshall Tucker Band Honored With Pandora Billionaires Plaque
Singled Out: Atelo Songs' not in the mood