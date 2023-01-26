.

David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of 'Mustang Sally'

Bruce Henne | Published 01-26-2023

David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of 'Mustang Sally' Video still

(hennemusic) Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has released a new video featuring a cover of the R&B classic, "Mustang Sally."

Featured alongside his take on the 1965 Mark Rice hit that was further made famous by Wilson Pickett are images and footage of Roth through the years, including some from his time with Van Halen.

While Roth has not provided any further details regarding the musicians involved or a timeline of when it was put together, "Mustang Sally" is the latest in a series of tracks Roth has shared with fans; in the past few months alone, the rocker has delivered new recordings of a number of Van Halen classics, including "Everybody Wants Some!!", "Panama", "Ain't Talkin 'Bout Love", "Dance The Night Away", and the Kinks' "You Really Got Me", all recorded earlier this year in the studio with his most recent touring lineup of guitarist Al Estrada, bassist Ryan Wheele and drummer Francis Valentino.

The singer also recently launched a new season his podcast series The Roth Show, where he often recounts tales from his adventures with and without his Van Halen bandmates.

Stream the video of Roth's version of "Mustang Sally" here.


Related Stories
David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of 'Mustang Sally'

David Lee Roth Shares Haitian Adventure On The Roth Show

David Lee Roth Travels To New Heights On The Roth Show

Ozzy Believes David Lee Roth Has 'Lost A Couple Bolts' (2022 In Review)

David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Club Days

More David Lee Roth News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Super Bowl Ad Appearance Previewed- David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of 'Mustang Sally'- Ghost Recruit Def Leppard's Joe Elliott- more

Metallica To Premiere New Album '72 Seasons' At Movie Theaters- Motley Crue First Rehearsal With John 5 Was 'Epic'- Foo Fighters Replace Pantera- more

Pantera Removed From Two Leading Music Festivals- Brendon Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Break Up- Motorhead- Motley Crue- more

Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert Tour- Megadeth Offshoot Kings Of Thrash Tour- Shinedown, Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New Tour- more

advertisement

Reviews

Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters

Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols

Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2

Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope

Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Super Bowl Ad Appearance Previewed

David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of 'Mustang Sally'

Ghost Recruit Def Leppard's Joe Elliott For 'Spillways'

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Being Joined By Guns N' Roses Star On New Tour

Yes Sell Atlantic Records Catalog To Warner Music Group

Kaki King Announce 'Everybody Loves You' 20th Anniversary Tour

Motionless In White, Limp Bizkit Lead Bamboozle 2023 Lineup

New Found Glory Share Live 'Hit Or Miss' Video

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 2023 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.