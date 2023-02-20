Oceanhoarse 'Fall Like Dominoes' With New Lyric Video

Oceanhoarse celebrated the release of their sophomore album "Heads Will Roll", by sharing a lyric video for the record's opening track "Fall Like Dominoes".

Ben Varon said of the song, "Fall Like Dominoes was the obvious choice for the opening track of the album, with its big, epic build-up. I love this song, to me it sounds like a mix between Metallica and Children Of Bodom, with a serious Hoarse-y twist!"

He said of the album, "'Heads Will Roll' is literally Oceanhoarse 2.0. We kept all the elements we liked the most from our first album, and kept building on that. I think Heads Will Roll is richer in dynamics, hooks, attitude and dirt.

"This time around we really wanted to capture the live vibe in the studio, so we rehearsed the songs properly and locked ourselves in a nice big studio for a week, where we banged out all the basic tracks together and chose the best takes at the end of the day.

"Most of what you hear on the album is from those live takes, even down to many of the guitar solos! I think you can really hear the difference, and feel the band as a living, breathing organism executing these songs, warts and all." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Oceanhoarse Release 'Brick' Video

More Oceanhoarse News