Oceanhoarse 'Fall Like Dominoes' With New Lyric Video

Oceanhoarse celebrated the release of their sophomore album "Heads Will Roll", by sharing a lyric video for the record's opening track "Fall Like Dominoes".
Ben Varon said of the song, "Fall Like Dominoes was the obvious choice for the opening track of the album, with its big, epic build-up. I love this song, to me it sounds like a mix between Metallica and Children Of Bodom, with a serious Hoarse-y twist!"
He said of the album, "'Heads Will Roll' is literally Oceanhoarse 2.0. We kept all the elements we liked the most from our first album, and kept building on that. I think Heads Will Roll is richer in dynamics, hooks, attitude and dirt.
"This time around we really wanted to capture the live vibe in the studio, so we rehearsed the songs properly and locked ourselves in a nice big studio for a week, where we banged out all the basic tracks together and chose the best takes at the end of the day.
"Most of what you hear on the album is from those live takes, even down to many of the guitar solos! I think you can really hear the difference, and feel the band as a living, breathing organism executing these songs, warts and all." Watch the video below:
Oceanhoarse Release 'Brick' Video
Ozzy Osbourne Recorded A Full Album With Steve Vai- Great White Station Nightclub Fire Documentary Reairing For 20th Anniversary-
Tony Hawk Has Special Plans For Kurt Cobain's Skateboard with Hand-Painted Iron Maiden Art- Linkin Park Score Big Radio Hit With 'Lost'- more
Cayamo Cruise Begins with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Sail Away Show
Caught In The Act: Orianthi and John Corabi Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Top 12 Rock Songs For Valentine's Day!
Sites and Sounds: The Big Easy Cruise will Celebrate New Orleans
James Hetfield Invites All To The Church of Metallica
Carcass Announce Intimate Bloody Blighty Tour
Gideon 'Take Off' With New Visualizer
Be-Bop Deluxe's 'Sunburst Finish' Set For Special Vinyl Reissue
The Mars Volta Announce Spring Tour Dates
Breland Recruits Alana Springsteen 'For What it's Worth'
Voidscape Reveal 'Burden Of Breathing' Lyric Video
Singled Out: Mighty Brother's Weighed Down