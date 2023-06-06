Oceanhoarse Cover Metallica's 'The Four Horsemen'

Single art

(OMG) Finnish four-piece Oceanhoarse, who released their sophomore studio album Heads Will Roll in February 2023 via Noble Demon, follows up today with a brand new single release, a cover version of Metallica's "The Four Horsemen".

Guitarist Ben Varon about the song: "A little tip we took from Metallica is to start the recording session for a new album with a cover song. It's less stressful than trying to record one of the originals right away, and it's a great and fun way to set the sound and get comfortable with the room.

"This song was recorded during the recording of our last album 'Heads Will Roll', and we think it turned out pretty cool! We hope Het & the guys like it!"

