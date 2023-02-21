James Hetfield Invites All To The Church of Metallica

(AXS TV) There's a difference between simply existing and actually living a good life. Just ask James Hetfield. The Metallica frontman has toured the world while overcoming many challenges. In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Hetfield spoke about his past, his history with Metallica, and what he hopes is on the horizon.
"I put myself in this space where I take in all the creativity around me and I channel it to create more," Hetfield said in the interview. "Come to the Church of Metallica. You'll become a member and rejoice! You don't have to direct anything at us. You can direct it at the experience that you're having."
Watch Hetfield take the stage on "Metallica & San Francisco Symphony: S&M2" this Sunday at 9/8c on AXS TV. And check out his conversation with Sammy Hagar and his performance alongside other legendary musicians on "Rock & Roll Road Trip" below:
