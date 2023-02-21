James Hetfield Invites All To The Church of Metallica

(AXS TV) There's a difference between simply existing and actually living a good life. Just ask James Hetfield. The Metallica frontman has toured the world while overcoming many challenges. In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Hetfield spoke about his past, his history with Metallica, and what he hopes is on the horizon.

"I put myself in this space where I take in all the creativity around me and I channel it to create more," Hetfield said in the interview. "Come to the Church of Metallica. You'll become a member and rejoice! You don't have to direct anything at us. You can direct it at the experience that you're having."

Watch Hetfield take the stage on "Metallica & San Francisco Symphony: S&M2" this Sunday at 9/8c on AXS TV. And check out his conversation with Sammy Hagar and his performance alongside other legendary musicians on "Rock & Roll Road Trip" below:

Related Stories

Metallica Helping Hands Concert And Auction Raises $3 Million For Charity

Metallica To Premiere New Album '72 Seasons' At Movie Theaters

Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Def Leppard Stars Lead Guests On Ian Hunter's New Album

Metallica Reveal 'Screaming Suicide' Video

More Metallica News