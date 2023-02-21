.

James Hetfield Invites All To The Church of Metallica

02-20-2023

James Hetfield Invites All To The Church of Metallica Hetfield with Sammy Hagar

(AXS TV) There's a difference between simply existing and actually living a good life. Just ask James Hetfield. The Metallica frontman has toured the world while overcoming many challenges. In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Hetfield spoke about his past, his history with Metallica, and what he hopes is on the horizon.

"I put myself in this space where I take in all the creativity around me and I channel it to create more," Hetfield said in the interview. "Come to the Church of Metallica. You'll become a member and rejoice! You don't have to direct anything at us. You can direct it at the experience that you're having."

Watch Hetfield take the stage on "Metallica & San Francisco Symphony: S&M2" this Sunday at 9/8c on AXS TV. And check out his conversation with Sammy Hagar and his performance alongside other legendary musicians on "Rock & Roll Road Trip" below:

Related Stories
James Hetfield Invites All To The Church of Metallica

Metallica Helping Hands Concert And Auction Raises $3 Million For Charity

Metallica To Premiere New Album '72 Seasons' At Movie Theaters

Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Def Leppard Stars Lead Guests On Ian Hunter's New Album

Metallica Reveal 'Screaming Suicide' Video

More Metallica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Recorded A Full Album With Steve Vai- Great White Station Nightclub Fire Documentary Reairing For 20th Anniversary-

Tony Hawk Has Special Plans For Kurt Cobain's Skateboard with Hand-Painted Iron Maiden Art- Linkin Park Score Big Radio Hit With 'Lost'- more

advertisement
Reviews

Cayamo Cruise Begins with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Sail Away Show

Caught In The Act: Orianthi and John Corabi Live 2023

On The Record: Vinyl Moon

Caught In The Act: Top 12 Rock Songs For Valentine's Day!

Sites and Sounds: The Big Easy Cruise will Celebrate New Orleans

Latest News

James Hetfield Invites All To The Church of Metallica

Carcass Announce Intimate Bloody Blighty Tour

Gideon 'Take Off' With New Visualizer

Be-Bop Deluxe's 'Sunburst Finish' Set For Special Vinyl Reissue

The Mars Volta Announce Spring Tour Dates

Breland Recruits Alana Springsteen 'For What it's Worth'

Voidscape Reveal 'Burden Of Breathing' Lyric Video

Singled Out: Mighty Brother's Weighed Down