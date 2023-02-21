Tenille Townes Adds New Dates To SIDE A + B TOUR

Tour poster

(Sony Music) JUNO Awards nominee and reigning CCMA Entertainer of the Year Tenille Townes is expanding her acclaimed SIDE A + B TOUR with additional U.S. dates following multiple sell outs throughout Canada. Presale access is available now with public on-sale set for Feb. 24.



"Building an impactful live show that is a two-way street with the audience is imperative to me in gaining connection with my fans, which is one of my greatest reasons for making music," said Townes. "I always want to bring something different every time I come to town and this Side A + B tour is my explanation to the fans of both sides of who I am."



With all but one Canadian date sold out, Townes earned rave reviews for the original SIDE A + B trek as Concert Addict marveled the show was "a night for the ages. The rising country star brought her A-game, and the fans were fully invested in the experience. The concert featured a mix of original songs, classic covers and surprise moments, and Townes' connection with the mob of music lovers was truly special," as Soundcheck echoed "She doesn't just seem to be genuine and true; she is the real deal and no flash in the pan. She's more than the next big thing. She already is a huge star." Watch footage from Townes' captivating live show here.



The lauded singer and songwriter's most recent project, Masquerades, released in 2022 via Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville in partnership with RCA Records, is nominated for Country Album of the Year at the 2023 JUNO Awards. Townes will perform during the broadcast ceremony on March 15 where she is also nominated for Songwriter of the Year.



TENILLE TOWNES SIDE A + B TOUR U.S. DATES

April 19 / Newport, KY / The Southgate House Revival

April 20 / Indianapolis, IN / A&R Hi-Fi

April 21 / Columbus, OH / A&R Music Bar

April 22 / Evanston, IL / SPACE

April 23 / Grand Rapids, MI / The Stache

April 27 / Washington, D.C. / Union Stage

April 28 / Winchester, VA / The Monument

April 29 / Cleveland, OH / House of Blues - Cambridge

April 30 / Richmond, VA / Richmond Music Hall

Related Stories

Tenille Townes Makes Acting Debut In Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas

Walk Off The Earth And Tenille Townes Share 'Tomorrow Can Wait'

Tenille Townes Gets Nostalgic With 'The Last Time'

Tenille Townes Dominates Canadian Country Music Association Awards Nominations

More Tenille Townes News