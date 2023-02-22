Singled Out: Good Bison's Better Lies

Good Bison just released his Goosebumps inspired, narrative EP "Ghost On Mulholland", and to celebrate we asked him (Pablo) to tell us about the track "Better Lies." Here is the story:

"Better Lies" was the second song Abe and I wrote for the EP, and it's the one that really got the flow going for us. We had been struggling a bit to get the vibe right, but suddenly we started working on this track and everything clicked. I came up with the guitar chords, and while Abe was going in on the production, the melody and lyrics for the hook popped into my head right away. The first thing Abe said to me when I showed him the chorus was, "This sounds like something Dexter Morgan would say." There's actually a voice memo of that exact moment and you can hear how excited I get and the two of us just laughing. We were both obsessed with 'Dexter' at the time, we had just finished re-watching the show and were already a few episodes into the new series. Abe and I agreed that this would be our 'Dexter' song, even if no one else knew it.

I went through quite a few different verses for this song. I wasn't happy with anything I was writing, but once we got in the studio it was one of the easiest tracks to record. Sometimes I feel like my face defaults to smiling, especially when I'm in a professional environment. People have told me that I come across as always in a good mood, which couldn't be further from the truth. This song was my opportunity to explore all those other emotions bubbling under the surface.

