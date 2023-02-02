Good Bison Deliver Better Lies Video

Good Bison has released his new video for "Better Lies," taken from his upcoming Goosebumps by R.L. Stine-inspired narrative EP "Ghost On Mulholland" (out independently on February 21).

The new EP serves a ghost story that sees the protagonist attempting to do whatever he can to flee a lifelong haunting. In the case of "Better Lies," a track about being in denial of one's inner turmoil and pretending like everything is fine, especially when it isn't, the new video directed by Estefania Krol of Krolhaus (Good Bison's go-to creative director since 2020), reflects this by showing Good Bison brainchild Pablo Alvarez smiling away the pain he is clearly going through. As Alvarez sings, "These arguments inside my head they could be televised / No worries, I'm all good, my smile is one of my Better Lies."

The "Better Lies" video sees Alvarez driving out of LA, on the run from the ghost that has been trailing him, with only his furry companion, Chance, and a miniature TV by his side, all with a painful smile on his face. This TV showcases the real Alvarez performing the song; actually able to showcase the painful emotions the protagonist has been going through.

"'Better Lies' represents the moment the protagonist is running away after being attacked by the ghost. It's his desperate attempt to escape. That's what I'm doing in the video, escaping," says Alvarez. "My exaggerated smile is me running away from my problems, and it's me denying how I'm feeling. There is something eerie and unsettling about the way I'm smiling, even though to the outside world it may seem warm and welcoming."

