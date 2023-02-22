.

Tesla Gearing Up For Las Vegas Residency

Keavin Wiggins | Published 02-22-2023

Tesla Gearing Up For Las Vegas Residency
Residency poster

Tesla will be celebrating 36 years of entertaining audiences around the world with a 5 night residency at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, Nevada. The residency will begin on Friday, March 17, 2023.

"We are very excited to be able to perform consecutive nights residing at the same venue because we plan to dig into our catalog and change up our set lists for each show," said Frank Hannon, Tesla lead guitarist. "This will make it interesting for our loyal fans who will attend in the spectacular city of Las Vegas!"

"We, in Tesla, are very excited to be doing our very first ever residency in Las Vegas, of all places, where Elvis did his residency," said Brian Wheat, TESLA bassist. "We look forward to bringing the legacy of Tesla's music to you all!"

The Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegas performance dates:

(Doors at 7:30 p.m.)

Friday, March 17, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023


Related Stories
Tesla Gearing Up For Las Vegas Residency

Tesla Share Track From New Live Album

Tesla Expand Time To Rock! US Tour

Kurt Deimer Announces Tesla Dates and Work On New Horror Film

Tesla Announce Las Vegas Residency

More Tesla News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

advertisement

Day In Rock

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Star In Funny PlayStation VR2 Commercial- When We Were Young Festival Add Second Date- Furnace Fest- more

Guns N' Roses Announce 2023 World Tour Including North America- Fear Factory Announce Their New Lead Singer- more

advertisement

Reviews

On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv

Cayamo Cruise Begins with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Sail Away Show

Caught In The Act: Orianthi and John Corabi Live 2023

On The Record: Vinyl Moon

Caught In The Act: Top 12 Rock Songs For Valentine's Day!

Latest News

When We Were Young Festival Add Second Date

The Acacia Strain Announce 'Step Into The Light' Album Release Shows

Tesla Gearing Up For Las Vegas Residency

Fake Names Share New Single 'Can't Take It'

The Mission Headlining Tomorrow's Ghost Festival

Moon Taxi Share New Single 'Classics'

August Burns Red Recruit Underoath's Spencer Chamberlain For 'Reckoning'

My Dying Bride's Aaron Stainthorpe Guests On Marianas Rest's 'Sirens'

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 2023 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.