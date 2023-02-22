Tesla Gearing Up For Las Vegas Residency

Residency poster

Tesla will be celebrating 36 years of entertaining audiences around the world with a 5 night residency at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, Nevada. The residency will begin on Friday, March 17, 2023.

"We are very excited to be able to perform consecutive nights residing at the same venue because we plan to dig into our catalog and change up our set lists for each show," said Frank Hannon, Tesla lead guitarist. "This will make it interesting for our loyal fans who will attend in the spectacular city of Las Vegas!"

"We, in Tesla, are very excited to be doing our very first ever residency in Las Vegas, of all places, where Elvis did his residency," said Brian Wheat, TESLA bassist. "We look forward to bringing the legacy of Tesla's music to you all!"

The Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegas performance dates:

(Doors at 7:30 p.m.)

Friday, March 17, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023





