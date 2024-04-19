Telsa Releasing 'Real to Reel Vol I' For Record Store Day

(OMG) Tesla proudly announces the release of a limited edition, double LP, Real to Reel Vol I, that is set to hit the shelves on Record Store Day, this Saturday, April 20, 2024.
Originally released on June 5, 2007, Real to Reel Vol I is a cover song studio album that pays homage to classic rock tunes from the late 1960s and early 1970s. TESLA brings their unique touch to these iconic tracks, recorded using analog tape and vintage equipment, with a dedication to preserving the raw, authentic sound of the era. The album showcases the band's exceptional talent, captured in a live in studio setting, without the use of pro tools or an automated mixing console. The record was mixed by hand, sometimes with 6 hands on the mixing console at one time. Remarkably, Tesla accomplished the recording of 25 songs in just 30 days, working tirelessly from 10 am to midnight, pausing only for dinner.
Real to Reel Vol I was the first album released under the band's Tesla Electric Company Recordings. Limited to just 1500 copies, the double LP will be available in a striking clear red vinyl, adding a visually stunning element to the auditory experience.
Tesla's Real to Reel Vol I promises to be a collector's item, offering fans a rare opportunity to own a piece of the band's history in a format celebrated by music enthusiasts worldwide. Make sure to mark April 20, 2024, on your calendars and head to your nearest record store to secure your copy of this iconic release.
Tracklisting:
1. Space Truckin' (Deep Purple - 1972)
2. Walk Away (The James Gang -1971)
3. Hand Me Down World (The Guess Who - 1970)
4. Bad Reputation (Thin Lizzy - 1977)
5. Thank You (Led Zeppelin - 1969)
6. I've Got A Feeling (The Beatles - 1970)
7. Day of the Eagle (Robin Trower - 1974)
8. Ball of Confusion (The Temptations - 1970)
9. Rock Bottom (UFO - 1974)
10. Stealin' (Uriah Heep - 1973)
11. Bell Bottom Blues (Derek and the Dominos - 1970)
12. Honky Tonk Women (The Rolling Stones - 1969)
13. Dear Mr. Fantasy (Traffic - 1967)
