Great White and Tesla Lead The Mountain Music Festival Lineup

() The Mountain Music Festival, a three-day classic rock and heavy metal music experience, is set to return this August 23rd-25th to the Gatlinburg Convention Center (234 Historic Nature Trail, Gatlinburg, TN 37738), located in Tennessee's beautiful Great Smoky Mountains.
After successful events in 2021 and 2022, the three-day, all-ages immersive fan and artist celebration is returning to Tennessee with a lineup featuring over twenty artists (including fan favorites and newer acts), plus an array of interactive events and activities (including photo opportunities with bands, access to the Rock 'N Roll Vendor Market, Rock 'N Roll Art Gallery, and the Outdoor Patio Experience), with more to be announced.
Top of the Mountain VIP passes are sold out, but general admission two-day passes ($299.00 per person, plus taxes and fees) and tickets for the kick-off event on August 23rd ($49.00 per person, plus taxes and fees) are available. The kick-off event will feature live performances (artists listed below), a preview of the Rock 'N Roll Vendor Market, prizes, surprises, and more.
Friday, August 23rd
Great White
Wig Wam
Mac Sabbath
Tora Tora
Stoney Curtis
Soto & Bieler
Saturday, August 24th
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
38 Special
Foghat
Slaughter
Quiet Riot
Dangerous Toys
Soto & Bieler
Babylon AD
Joel Hoekstra & Brandon Gibbs
No Love Lost
Sunday, August 25th
Tesla
Night Ranger
Jackyl
Aldo Nova
Lynch Mob
Vixen
The Cruel Intentions
Bad Marriage
Joel Hoekstra & Brandon Gibbs
