Great White and Tesla Lead The Mountain Music Festival Lineup

() The Mountain Music Festival, a three-day classic rock and heavy metal music experience, is set to return this August 23rd-25th to the Gatlinburg Convention Center (234 Historic Nature Trail, Gatlinburg, TN 37738), located in Tennessee's beautiful Great Smoky Mountains.

After successful events in 2021 and 2022, the three-day, all-ages immersive fan and artist celebration is returning to Tennessee with a lineup featuring over twenty artists (including fan favorites and newer acts), plus an array of interactive events and activities (including photo opportunities with bands, access to the Rock 'N Roll Vendor Market, Rock 'N Roll Art Gallery, and the Outdoor Patio Experience), with more to be announced.

Top of the Mountain VIP passes are sold out, but general admission two-day passes ($299.00 per person, plus taxes and fees) and tickets for the kick-off event on August 23rd ($49.00 per person, plus taxes and fees) are available. The kick-off event will feature live performances (artists listed below), a preview of the Rock 'N Roll Vendor Market, prizes, surprises, and more.

Friday, August 23rd

Great White

Wig Wam

Mac Sabbath

Tora Tora

Stoney Curtis

Soto & Bieler

Saturday, August 24th

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

38 Special

Foghat

Slaughter

Quiet Riot

Dangerous Toys

Soto & Bieler

Babylon AD

Joel Hoekstra & Brandon Gibbs

No Love Lost

Sunday, August 25th

Tesla

Night Ranger

Jackyl

Aldo Nova

Lynch Mob

Vixen

The Cruel Intentions

Bad Marriage

Joel Hoekstra & Brandon Gibbs

