Tesla Plot Keepin' It Real Tour

Sacramento rockers Tesla have announced that they will be returning to the road early next year to launch their Keepin' It Real Tour with shows schedules in various markets across the United States.

The trek will be kicking off on January 11th in Immokalee, FL at the Seminole Center and will wrap up on March 23rd at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, NV. The band will also be performing at Rock The Dam on July 20th at Beaver Dam, KY.

They had this to say,, "We cannot wait to hit the stage and share our music with our incredible fans once again. The 'Keepin' It Real' Tour is going to be an unforgettable experience for everyone who joins us."

Keepin' It Real Tour Dates 2024

Jan 11 @ Seminole Center in Immokalee , FL

Jan 13 @ Kings Center of Performing Arts in Melbourne , FL

Jan 14 @ The Stage at Coco Outdoors in Coconut Creek , FL

Jan 16 @ Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center in Tampa , FL

Jan 17 @ Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center in Tampa, FL

Jan 20 @ Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino in Santa Fe, NM

Jan 26 @ UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee , WI

Jan 27 @ Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake , MN

Mar 1 @ Paramount Arts Center in Ashland , KY

Mar 2 @ Blue Gate PAC in Shipshewana , IN

Mar 5 @ American Music Theatre in Lancaster , PA

Mar 6 @ Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit , MI

Mar 9 @ Silver Creek Event Center @ Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo , MI

Mar 12 @ Ryman Auditorium in Nashville , TN

Mar 13 @ Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham , NC

Mar 20 @ MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage in Northfield , OH

Mar 23 @ Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, NV

Jul 20 @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater in Beaver Dam , KY ROCK the DAM

