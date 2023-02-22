.

When We Were Young Festival Add Second Date

Published 02-22-2023

When We Were Young Festival Add Second Date
Event poster

(C3) Due to overwhelming demand, a second date of Sunday, October 22, 2023 has been added to the When We Were Young Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Presale for the new date begins Friday, February 24 at 2 PM PST at WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com and any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 24 at 3 PM PST.

The festival will feature the same lineup on both Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22 dates. With an epic pop-punk twist, next year's bill delivers a colossal collection of the all-star bands that perfected the genre, including headliners Blink-182, featuring reunited original members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker and one of the most influential bands of the genre, Green Day.

The lineup also features fan favorites 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low, Yellowcard, Rise Against, Sum 41, Pierce the Veil, Gym Class Heroes, Michelle Branch, Thrice, Rise Against, Simple Plan, New Found Glory and many more.


Related Stories
When We Were Young Festival Add Second Date

Matt Skiba Reacted To Blink-182's Reunion With Tom DeLonge (2022 In Review)

blink-182 Reunite For New Music and World Tour (2022 In Review)

Blink-182's Travis Barker Returned to Stage Against Doctor's Orders (2022 In Review)

Blink-182's Travis Barker Was Hospitalized For 'Severe Life-Threatening Pancreatitis'(2022 In Review)

More Blink-182 News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

advertisement

Day In Rock

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Star In Funny PlayStation VR2 Commercial- When We Were Young Festival Add Second Date- Furnace Fest- more

Guns N' Roses Announce 2023 World Tour Including North America- Fear Factory Announce Their New Lead Singer- more

advertisement

Reviews

On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv

Cayamo Cruise Begins with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Sail Away Show

Caught In The Act: Orianthi and John Corabi Live 2023

On The Record: Vinyl Moon

Caught In The Act: Top 12 Rock Songs For Valentine's Day!

Latest News

When We Were Young Festival Add Second Date

The Acacia Strain Announce 'Step Into The Light' Album Release Shows

Tesla Gearing Up For Las Vegas Residency

Fake Names Share New Single 'Can't Take It'

The Mission Headlining Tomorrow's Ghost Festival

Moon Taxi Share New Single 'Classics'

August Burns Red Recruit Underoath's Spencer Chamberlain For 'Reckoning'

My Dying Bride's Aaron Stainthorpe Guests On Marianas Rest's 'Sirens'

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 2023 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.