Micki Free Announces Las Vegas Residency

Residency Poster

(SRO) Grammy Award-winner and 5X Native American Music Awards Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement-winner Micki Free will bring electrifying tunes from his decades-long career to downtown Las Vegas with his newly announced residency at Backstage Bar & Grill starting Monday, March 6 at 9:00 P.M. and continuing every first Monday of the month onwards.

"MICKI FREE'S VEGAS JAM...ROCK-FUNK-BLUES...WITH SPECIAL GUESTS!" will see the singer, songwriter and incendiary guitarist perform original songs from his discography including hits from his latest album, TURQUOISE BLUE (2022) along with covers of the music that's inspired him throughout his career.

Given FREE's wide circle of musician friends and collaborators-including Steve Stevens, Carlos Santana, Billy Gibbons, Bruce Kulick and more-the residency will feature surprise drop-in guest appearances.

"I'm very excited to start my residency in Las Vegas! It has been a dream of mine ever since coming to see my friends: Carlos Santana, Aerosmith, ZZ TOP, and KISS at theirs," shares FREE, who recently moved to Las Vegas. "It's gonna be a killer time to jam with old friends and meet new friends as well. I had no idea the music scene here was so vibrant! So many of my LA friends have lived here for years and are loving it. There's so much to see and do and with 100+ shows each week I don't think I'll be getting bored! Plus the restaurants are over-the-top amazing!"

