Micki Free To Reunite With Fellow Former Members Of Shalamar At Las Vegas Residency Show

Promo poster

(SRO) Grammy Award-winner, 5X Native American Music Awards Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement-winner and incendiary guitarist Micki Free will reunite with fellow former members of Shalamar Howard Hewitt and Carolyn Griffey on April 3 at 9:00pm for the second show of his Las Vegas residency taking place every first Monday at Backstage Bar & Billiards in downtown Vegas.

This very special evening will begin with new Vegas resident Micki and his powerhouse Wicked Vegas band playing original songs from his discography including gems from his latest album TURQUOISE BLUE (2022), along with covers of the music that's inspired him throughout his career. Next, Micki and Howard Hewitt and Carolyn Griffey will shine their light on an array of hits by Shalamar including "Dancing In The Sheets," a Billboard Top 20 pop smash that was featured on Shalamar's Heartbreak album in 1984 when MICKI joined original member Hewitt in the group. The Heartbreak album also featured "Don't Get Stopped In Beverly Hills" which earned MICKI and Hewitt Grammys as writers of the song. This set by Micki, Hewitt and Griffey (a later member of Shalamar) will be followed by a jam with special guests.

"I've always loved performing with Howard Hewett!" says Micki. "He's my "brother to the bone and a powerhouse soulful sultry vocalist with a style all his own that's recognized worldwide!! I also think Carolyn Griffey is the 'cats meow' as a lead vocalist!" Adds MICKI: Please join us for "A Night to Remember," enjoying a set of Shalamar smash hits, the way only the three of us can deliver!"

Micki Free's Vegas Jam...Rock-Funk-Blues...With Special Guests!" was launched earlier this month (March 6) in front of a wildly enthusiastic crowd. The evening culminated with a fiery jam including Vegas-based musicians Alexi Grossi (lead guitarist for Quiet Riot), members of rising hard rock band Velvet Chains and Jason Ebs (singer and guitarist who's toured with Peter Criss and Ace Frehley from KISS).

Free has been on the cutting-edge of the music industry from the start of his career. Having been signed to a management deal with Gene Simmons and Diana Ross that launched his career, Free joined the legendary R&B group Shalamar where he became friends with Prince. After his departure in the early 90's, Free continued his solo career appearing on both the stage and in the studio with iconic artists including Carlos Santana, Janet Jackson, KISS, Little Steven Van Zandt, Aerosmith, Neil Young and Bill Wyman, just to name a few



His most recent album, TURQUOISE BLUE, was released via the Dark Idol Music label distributed by Burnside Distribution / The Orchard / Sony and features guest musicians including Gary Clark Jr., Steve Stevens, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and Cindy Blackman Santana. Free recently collaborated on a new version of the album's single "World On Fire (Warrior Remix)" with Blackman Santana and her fellow Santana band members Karl Perazzo and Andy Vargas.

