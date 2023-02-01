Pantera, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit To Headline 2023 Inkcarceration

(Ashton-Magnuson) Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival returns July 14-16 and will feature an all-star rock and metal lineup led by headliners Slipknot, Pantera and Limp Bizkit, plus more than 65 tattoo artists and haunted attractions, all held at the historic grounds of the Ohio State Reformatory (made famous by the movie The Shawshank Redemption), located in Mansfield, Ohio.



In addition to the headliners, the three-day weekend will offer performances from Megadeth, Volbeat, Lamb Of God, Bush, In This Moment, Highly Suspect, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Motionless In White, Coal Chamber and many more. SiriusXM's Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin will return as the festival "Warden" to host the weekend.



The event continues the ongoing partnership of America's largest independent festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents and the creators of Inkcarceration, who together produce an event like no other. Passes for both 2021 and 2022 sold out within weeks of the festival announcements, leading to record-breaking crowds of over 75,000 people each year. Fans are encouraged to buy early for 2023 to reserve their spot.



"We're celebrating our 5th anniversary with a killer lineup representing each year of Inkcarceration, as well as over 50 bands who are new to the festival," says Dan Janssen, General Manager and Co-Creator of Inkcarceration. "This year is all about serving an incredible experience to our fans that show up for us year after year, and we can't wait to celebrate together with them in July!"



The current Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival 2023 lineup is as follows (subject to change):



Friday, July 14: Limp Bizkit, Volbeat, Highly Suspect, Coal Chamber, Hatebreed, P.O.D., Slaughter To Prevail, We Came As Romans, Fit For A King, Chelsea Grin, Kublai Khan TX, Vended, Mothica, A Killer's Confession, Thousand Below, Fox Lake, Violent New Breed, Dark Signal, Lonewolf, Sid Stratton, Southbound Beretta, Bittersweet Revenge



Saturday, July 15: Pantera, Lamb Of God, In This Moment, Motionless In White, Underoath, The Ghost Inside, Suicide Silence, Memphis May Fire, Mushroomhead, Fire From The Gods, The Violent, Varials, Woe Is Me, Like Moths To Flames, Uncured, Heartsick, Asava, Set For Tomorrow, Fight From Within, Half Heard Voices, Harmless Habit, Ghostatic



Sunday, July 16: Slipknot, Megadeth, Bush, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Asking Alexandria, Wage War, GWAR, Crown The Empire, 10 Years, Fame On Fire, Dayseeker, Gideon, Eva Under Fire, Slay Squad, Last Of Our Kind, Clifford, Nerv, Scarlett O'Hara, More Than Never, Traverse The Abyss, Frayle, God Of Nothing, Darkhorse Saloon

