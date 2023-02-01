.

Pantera, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit To Headline 2023 Inkcarceration

Published 02-01-2023

Pantera, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit To Headline 2023 Inkcarceration
Event poster

(Ashton-Magnuson) Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival returns July 14-16 and will feature an all-star rock and metal lineup led by headliners Slipknot, Pantera and Limp Bizkit, plus more than 65 tattoo artists and haunted attractions, all held at the historic grounds of the Ohio State Reformatory (made famous by the movie The Shawshank Redemption), located in Mansfield, Ohio.

In addition to the headliners, the three-day weekend will offer performances from Megadeth, Volbeat, Lamb Of God, Bush, In This Moment, Highly Suspect, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Motionless In White, Coal Chamber and many more. SiriusXM's Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin will return as the festival "Warden" to host the weekend.

The event continues the ongoing partnership of America's largest independent festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents and the creators of Inkcarceration, who together produce an event like no other. Passes for both 2021 and 2022 sold out within weeks of the festival announcements, leading to record-breaking crowds of over 75,000 people each year. Fans are encouraged to buy early for 2023 to reserve their spot.

"We're celebrating our 5th anniversary with a killer lineup representing each year of Inkcarceration, as well as over 50 bands who are new to the festival," says Dan Janssen, General Manager and Co-Creator of Inkcarceration. "This year is all about serving an incredible experience to our fans that show up for us year after year, and we can't wait to celebrate together with them in July!"

The current Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival 2023 lineup is as follows (subject to change):

Friday, July 14: Limp Bizkit, Volbeat, Highly Suspect, Coal Chamber, Hatebreed, P.O.D., Slaughter To Prevail, We Came As Romans, Fit For A King, Chelsea Grin, Kublai Khan TX, Vended, Mothica, A Killer's Confession, Thousand Below, Fox Lake, Violent New Breed, Dark Signal, Lonewolf, Sid Stratton, Southbound Beretta, Bittersweet Revenge

Saturday, July 15: Pantera, Lamb Of God, In This Moment, Motionless In White, Underoath, The Ghost Inside, Suicide Silence, Memphis May Fire, Mushroomhead, Fire From The Gods, The Violent, Varials, Woe Is Me, Like Moths To Flames, Uncured, Heartsick, Asava, Set For Tomorrow, Fight From Within, Half Heard Voices, Harmless Habit, Ghostatic

Sunday, July 16: Slipknot, Megadeth, Bush, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Asking Alexandria, Wage War, GWAR, Crown The Empire, 10 Years, Fame On Fire, Dayseeker, Gideon, Eva Under Fire, Slay Squad, Last Of Our Kind, Clifford, Nerv, Scarlett O'Hara, More Than Never, Traverse The Abyss, Frayle, God Of Nothing, Darkhorse Saloon

Related Stories
Foo Fighters Replace Pantera At Two Music Festivals

Pantera Removed From Two Leading Music Festivals

Pantera And Lamb Of God Announce North American Tour

Zakk Wylde Beyond Honored To Be Part Of Pantera Celebration Tour (2022 In Review)

Pantera, Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Welcome to Rockville Lineup

News > Pantera

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Retires From Touring- Iron Maiden, Soundgarden, RATM Lead Rock Hall Nominations- more

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Tour And Livestream- KISS- Lamb Of God Lead Resurrected Milwaukee Metal Fest- Fall Out Boy Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Bloodsucking Zombies from Outer Space - 2 Decades of Decay

GETSOME! - Nothing Personal of Course

Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters

Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols

Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days

Latest News

Pantera, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit To Headline 2023 Inkcarceration

6th Annual Cliff Burton Day YouTube Celebration Announced

Gene Simmons Reflects On Why Ace Left KISS

Marty Friedman Playing First U.S. Shows In Four Years

Bryan Adams Announces So Happy It Hurts Tour

Gord Downie and Bob Rock's 'The Moment Is A Wild Place' Goes Online

Thrice Revisit 'The Artist In The Ambulance' For 20th Anniversary

Singled Out: Patty & The Oh's Heard Some Kinda Light