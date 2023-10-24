Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz Releases New Artist Series Bass

(Reverb) Pete Wentz, bassist and lyricist for multi-platinum rockers Fall Out Boy, today released his new Artist Series StingRay Bass from Sterling by Music Man. To celebrate, Wentz unveiled a limited-edition, Reverb-exclusive bundle featuring 50 autographed StingRays and a MONO Stealth Bass Guitar Case.

"The [StingRay Bass has the] best tone that we've had from a live show to date," said Wentz, praising the bass' durability and versatility throughout Fall Out Boy's "So Much (Tour) Dust" headline tour this summer. "At the end of the day, I think that punk rock and punk rock music should be accessible. I think it's very cool to be somebody's potential first bass."

To learn more about the new StingRay bass and the exclusive, limited-edition bundle, at Reverb.

