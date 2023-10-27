.

The Gaslight Anthem Deliver History Books With Halloween Themed 'Spider Bites' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 10-27-2023

The Gaslight Anthem

The Gaslight Anthem have shared a Halloween-themed music video for their song "Spider Bites", that was directed by Kelsey Hunter Ayres, to celebrate the release of their first new album in over nine years, "History Books".

Frontman Brian Fallon said of the album's opening song, "That song came together at a time when so many bad things were happening at once, starting from that first line: 'My teeth are crumbling structures. It's about trying to cope in those moments when it feels like everything's going wrong."

"History Books" follows the band's acclaimed 2014 album "Get Hurt" and was recorded with acclaimed producer/engineer Peter Katis (The National, Interpol, Death Cab for Cutie) and recording at his Bridgeport, CT-based Tarquin Studios.

They will be heading across the pond next March for a UK and European tour in support of the new album that will feature support from Emily Wolfe, followed by a headline set at 2000 Trees Festival, with a warm up show at Nottingham Rock City next summer.

THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM - UK/EU TOUR 2024


6 - Stockholm, SE - The Annex
7 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene
9 - Copenhagen, DK - Gray Hall
11 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle
12 - Wiesbaden, DE - Schlachthof
14 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique
15 - Cologne, DE - Palladium
16 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli/Vredenburg Ronda (SOLD OUT)
18 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
21 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy
22 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
23 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall
25 - London, UK - Roundhouse
26 - London, UK - Roundhouse
29 - Dublin, IE - 3Olympia

JULY
10 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
11 - Cheltenham, UK - 2000 Trees Festival

The Gaslight Anthem's "Spider Bites" Music Video

