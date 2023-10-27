The Gaslight Anthem Deliver History Books With Halloween Themed 'Spider Bites' Video

The Gaslight Anthem have shared a Halloween-themed music video for their song "Spider Bites", that was directed by Kelsey Hunter Ayres, to celebrate the release of their first new album in over nine years, "History Books".
Frontman Brian Fallon said of the album's opening song, "That song came together at a time when so many bad things were happening at once, starting from that first line: 'My teeth are crumbling structures. It's about trying to cope in those moments when it feels like everything's going wrong."
"History Books" follows the band's acclaimed 2014 album "Get Hurt" and was recorded with acclaimed producer/engineer Peter Katis (The National, Interpol, Death Cab for Cutie) and recording at his Bridgeport, CT-based Tarquin Studios.
They will be heading across the pond next March for a UK and European tour in support of the new album that will feature support from Emily Wolfe, followed by a headline set at 2000 Trees Festival, with a warm up show at Nottingham Rock City next summer.
JULY
10 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
11 - Cheltenham, UK - 2000 Trees Festival
The Gaslight Anthem Deliver 'Autumn
The Gaslight Anthem Stream New Single 'Little Fires'
The Gaslight Anthem Share Bruce Springsteen Duet 'History Books'
The Gaslight Anthem Share First New Song In Nine Years 'Positive Charge'
Iron Maiden Announce 2024 North American The Future Past Tour Leg- Duran Duran Recruit Maneskin's Victoria De Angelis For 'Psycho Killer'- more
The Last Beatles Song Coming Next Week- The Rolling Stones And Lady Gaga Release 'Sweet Sounds of Heaven' Live Video- more
5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2
More Halloween Nuggets: Haunted Underground Classics
KK's Priest - The Sinner Rides Again
Caught In The Act: The Darkness Rock Chicago
Iron Maiden Announce 2024 North American The Future Past Tour Leg
Duran Duran Recruit Maneskin's Victoria De Angelis For 'Psycho Killer'
Motley Crue Shout At The Devil For 40th Anniversary
Robin Trower and Sari Schorr Go 'The Distance' As New Album Arrives
Mark Tremonti Gets Animated For 'Christmas Morning' Video
Queen Deliver 'A Kind Of Magic' For The Greatest Live
The Gaslight Anthem Deliver History Books With Halloween Themed 'Spider Bites' Video
In This Moment 'Damaged' With Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills