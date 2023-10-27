The Gaslight Anthem Deliver History Books With Halloween Themed 'Spider Bites' Video

The Gaslight Anthem have shared a Halloween-themed music video for their song "Spider Bites", that was directed by Kelsey Hunter Ayres, to celebrate the release of their first new album in over nine years, "History Books".

Frontman Brian Fallon said of the album's opening song, "That song came together at a time when so many bad things were happening at once, starting from that first line: 'My teeth are crumbling structures. It's about trying to cope in those moments when it feels like everything's going wrong."

"History Books" follows the band's acclaimed 2014 album "Get Hurt" and was recorded with acclaimed producer/engineer Peter Katis (The National, Interpol, Death Cab for Cutie) and recording at his Bridgeport, CT-based Tarquin Studios.

They will be heading across the pond next March for a UK and European tour in support of the new album that will feature support from Emily Wolfe, followed by a headline set at 2000 Trees Festival, with a warm up show at Nottingham Rock City next summer.

THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM - UK/EU TOUR 2024

6 - Stockholm, SE - The Annex7 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene9 - Copenhagen, DK - Gray Hall11 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle12 - Wiesbaden, DE - Schlachthof14 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique15 - Cologne, DE - Palladium16 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli/Vredenburg Ronda (SOLD OUT)18 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy21 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy22 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo23 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall25 - London, UK - Roundhouse26 - London, UK - Roundhouse29 - Dublin, IE - 3Olympia

JULY

10 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

11 - Cheltenham, UK - 2000 Trees Festival

The Gaslight Anthem's "Spider Bites" Music Video

