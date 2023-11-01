Metallica Launch Scavenger Hunt

Metallica kicked off November by launching a special scavenger hunt via their official site for their Met Store that tempts fans to find special merch deals across their site.

The band shared these details: "We're trying something new this week for an extra special Met Store event. Hidden in the site is a secret section featuring exclusive, limited edition merch alongside mega-discounted items. But you won't find it in the menu. Call it a scavenger hunt... a treasure hunt... a cruel joke... whatever you want! One thing is for certain: you'll have to explore pages on Metallica.com to find your gateway to the hidden section.

"Ahh, mystery, what temptation! On the one hand, you could go about your day. On the other hand... this secret hidden section... what is it? What have you got to lose? I know what you're thinking: 'This band has been around for over 40 years, do you realize how many pages are on Metallica.com?!' I do. But don't worry, I'm the one who takes you there. These clues I give, you take, and they will lead you to where you need to be.

"If this piques your interest, you better get hunting now! The hidden section will disappear forever in 48 hours or when stock runs out." Begin your hunt here.

