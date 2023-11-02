.

Essential EELS, Vol.2 Will Feature Brand New Christmas Song

11-02-2023
EELS

([PIAS]) EELS have announced the release of a new compilation album, EELS So Good: Essential EELS, Vol.2 out on December 15th via E Works/[PIAS], that will include a brand new Christmas song.

Spanning over 15 years, seven studio albums and featuring some of EELS best loved songs, the album includes hits such as "Fresh Blood" and "That Look You Gave That Guy", new favorites from 2020's Earth To Dora, as well as three previously unreleased tracks and five that are being pressed to vinyl for the very first time, including "Royal Pain" from the motion picture Shrek The Third, and "Man Up" from the official soundtrack of "Yes Man".

The album also features the brand new Christmas track, "Christmas, Why You Gotta Do Me Like This", an alternative yuletide ballad with a traditionally EELS twist, following the band's previous festive offerings "Everything's Gonna Be Cool This Christmas" and "Christmas is Going to the Dogs". The song will be released on November 29th.

EELS So Good: Essential EELS, Vol.2 Track Listing:


1. Fresh Blood
2. That Look You Give That Guy
3. A Line in the Dirt
4. Little Bird
5. Spectacular Girl
6. I Like the Way This Is Going
7. Peach Blossom
8. Wonderful, Glorious
9. Where I'm From
10. Mistakes of My Youth
11. The Deconstruction
12. Today Is the Day
13. You Are the Shining Light
14. Are We Alright Again
15. Earth to Dora
16. Royal Pain [from the motion picture Shrek The Third (first time on vinyl)]
17. Man Up [from the motion picture Yes Man (first time on vinyl)]
18. Man I Keep Trying [from the motion picture Prisoner's Daughter (previously unreleased)]
19. Jazz Hands, Part I (previously unreleased)
20. Christmas, Why You Gotta Do Me Like This (previously unreleased)

