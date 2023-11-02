Foreign Hands Deliver 'Conditioned for a Head-On Collision' Video

(Wordless) Foreign Hands share new single "Conditioned for a Head-On Collision," out through SharpTone Records. Produced by Will Putney, the song takes the band's metalcore roots and combines them with post-hardcore influences into a dynamic and crushing three minutes.

The band's fusion of heavy and melodic is a stand out, with vocalist Tyler Norris' screams sounding as tight as ever and Jack Beatson's cleans soaring. Both are met by a guest feature from Olli Appleyard of Static Dress, adding another dimension to massive track.

The video for the single, directed by Anthony Altamura, follows a man facing his own mortality cut between an intense performance from Foreign Hands and Appleyard.

"'Conditioned...' is a song that was written very collaboratively-three of us in a room just passing the guitar around for a few hours until we had a finished product. It's definitely different for us: it has a lot of influence from post-hardcore bands like Thrice and Thursday, and we tried to put more of an emphasis on bringing outside influences that we hadn't previously incorporated in our music before. We've been wanting to collaborate with Olli for a long time, and his vocals perfectly lent themselves to this track."

Foreign Hands are about to embark on a month long U.S. tour alongside Dying Wish, Boundaries, and Roman Candle.

Formed in 2016, Foreign Hands is composed of Tyler Norris (vocals), Jack Beatson (guitar/vocals), Gill Gonzalez (guitar), Chuck Minix (bass), and Tyler Washington (drums). Releasing a number of singles from 2017-2021, the band truly made their mark as one of metalcore's must-know newcomers with the release of their EP Bleed The Dream (DAZE) in early 2022, earning praise from Revolver, BrooklynVegan, Stereogum, and more. Foreign Hands signed with SharpTone that same year and released Lucid Noise, consisting of two singles that showcased their penchant for writing feverish tracks with huge choruses. Since then, the band has been able to tour and share the stage with acts like Counterparts, Better Lovers, The Acacia Strain, Incendiary, and Seeyouspacecowboy. Heading towards 2024, Foreign Hands is coming forth with an elevated sonic output that is sure to make them mainstays in the world of metal and beyond.

Tour Dates:

11/4 - Jacksonville, FL - Island Tropics11/5 - Hollywood, FL - American Legion Post 92

w/ Dying Wish, Boundaries, and Roman Candle

11/6 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

11/7 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Purgatory

11/8 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

11/9 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

11/10 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

11/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Meadows

11/12 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

11/13 - Hamden, CT - The Shop (Foreign Hands only)

11/14 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground

11/15 - Columbus, OH - Ace of cups

11/16 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

11/17 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

11/18 - Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam

11/19 - North Kansas City, MO - The Rino

11/21 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

11/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

11/24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

11/25 - Seattle, WA - Vera Project

11/26 - Spokane, WA - Big Dipper

11/27 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

11/29 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Posts

11/30 - San Francisco, CA - Neck of the Woods

12/1 - San Fernando, CA - Midnight Hour

12/2 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

w/ Boundaries

12/3 - Las Vegas, NV - Eagle Aerie Hall

12/5 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

12/7 - Cleveland, OH - The Foundry

