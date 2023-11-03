Scorpions - Love At First Sting Las Vegas Residency Coming

Residency poster

The Scorpions have announced that they will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their iconic "Love At First Sting" album with the launch of nine-date Las Vegas residency next spring.

The Scorpions - Love At First Sting Las Vegas will begin on April 11th, 2024 at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The new run of shows follow the band's sold out Sin City Night residency at the same venue in 2022.

Frontman Klaus Meine had this to say, "We're very excited to return to Las Vegas in 2024 for nine more concerts at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Bakkt Theater. We can't wait to share our new show with our fans in the U.S., celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic 'Love At First Sting' album along with our biggest Hits! Get ready for another Desert Sting ... it's gonna be a Hell of a Ride!!!"

Tickets go on sale next Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. PT. Scorpions Rock Zone fan club members will have exclusive, first access to tickets starting Monday, November 6 at 10 a.m. PT.

Here are the dates:

April 11

April 13

April 18

April 20

April 24

April 26

April 28

May 1

May 3

