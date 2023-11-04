Journey Icon Steve Perry Looks Back At 'Don't Stop Believing'

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry looks back at the band's blockbuster hit "Don't Stop Believing" in a new video excerpts that AXS TV shared from The Big Interview With Dan Rather.
Perry talks with Rather about joining the band, how the group contributed to the development of power ballads, the massive success of "Don't Stop Believing," and how the song ended up in the series finale of "The Sopranos" on The Big Interview.
Steve shared, "I told John Cain (keyboards) I wanted something with quarters (quarter notes). I've always liked certain songs that had a beginning with quarters: 'Penny Lane' (The Beatles) had quarters on the piano, 'One' by Three Dog Night had quarters on the piano... we never had a song with that.
"He starts playing some changes, I start singing, and that's how it got launched into this whole thing. Then, John Cain and I got together later and wrote the lyrics. It was just another song like the rest of them that we believed in - not to make a joke, but we did - and that one just has a life of its own." Watch the clip below and the full interview here.
