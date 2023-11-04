Mother Mother Announce New Album With 'The Matrix' Video

(Warner) Mother Mother share a brand new single and music video entitled "The Matrix" via Warner Records. It heralds the arrival of their anxiously awaited forthcoming full-length album, Grief Chapter, set for release on February 16.

On Grief Chapter, vocalist, songwriter and guitarist Ryan Guldemond swings big, goes as grandiose with songwriting as he does granular, with Big Picture concepts like life, death, mourning, and the freedom that comes with accepting the inevitable - seemingly heavy themes that, magically, are buoyed by lyrical moments of complexity and lightness throughout the albums 12 tracks. As Guldemond explains, "death and grief rooted themselves in these songs, but not morosely. It's used more as a reference point for how to live more fully and presently. Life is fleeting, therefore it's precious, and death is the most effective way I know to frame this miracle of living."

The new single "The Matrix" deploys dreamy keys and swooning vocals that give the illusion of a future-facing lullaby. The accompanying visual taps into this otherworldly energy, and also contains a huge number of easter eggs and references to Mother Mother lore woven throughout the single-room set for fans to discover. It continues what has become a tradition of captivating content by the group, following recent singles "To My Heart" and fan-favorite "Normalize," which was the first release from Mother Mother since 2022's universally acclaimed album INSIDE. "Normalize" arrived with an intense video directed by acclaimed horror director Colin Minihan (Grave Encounters, What Keeps You Alive). Soon after, the band released an alternate fan video of the track that collected clips from the band's global community of fanatics. Click HERE to watch the "Normalize (Alternate Fan Video)."

Making a major impact, Mother Mother have quietly become one of 21st century rock's brightest rising acts. Thus far, Mother Mother have tallied a staggering 6.9 billion global streams and 3.9 billion views across YouTube. Meanwhile, their 2021 album, INSIDE, piled up 300 million streams, while their social imprint has dramatically expanded. They regularly attract over 7.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify in addition to reaching an audience of nearly 9 million total followers.

GRIEF CHAPTER Tracklisitng:

1. Nobody Escapes

2. To My Heart

3. Explode

4. Head Shrink

5. Days

6. Forever

7. Normalize

8. Goddamn Staying Power

9. The Matrix

10. God's Plan

11. End of Me

12. Grief Chapter

Starting in February of next year, the group will launch an extensive 30-date tour of Europe, including a headlining appearance at London's prestigious Wembley Arena. It follows the band's recent triumphant festival performances to tens of thousands of fans, with stops at some of the world's most influential events; Reading and Leeds; Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina, and Brazil; Corona Capital in Mexico; Pukkelpop Belgium; Frequency Festival in Austria; and Lowlands in The Netherlands.

The slate of European headlining dates for Winter of 2024 includes stops in the UK, Ireland, Belgium, France, Spain, Germany and more, and will see the band performing to some of the largest European audiences in their career across the eight-week tour.

