Jason Aldean Delivers 'Highway Desperado'

(BBR) Reigning ACM Artist of the Decade Jason Aldean has released his highly-anticipated 11th studio album, Highway Desperado. Aldean, who is nominated for "Top Song Sales Artist" and "Top Selling Song" for "Try That In A Small Town" at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, November 19th, recently wrapped his sold out, 40+ city headlining tour on October 28 in Tampa, FL.

Featured by the Associated Press, Billboard, The Tennessean, LA Times and more, HIGHWAY DESPERADO includes fourteen total tracks, including Aldean's breakthrough Hot 100 chart-topping single "Try That In A Small Town," which recently became his 28th career #1 single at Country radio. The album also features his next single, "Let Your Boys Be Country," and three tracks co-written by Aldean. The 3X ACM Entertainer of the Year winner first introduced new music from the album in May with the release of the fan-appreciation anthem, "Tough Crowd," at this year's ACM Awards, where Aldean was an Entertainer of the Year nominee.

Aldean sat down with CBS Mornings this week from his Nashville-based studio, where he spoke about working on his 11th studio album including getting back in the writer's chair, his sold-out Highway Desperado Tour, career milestones, and reaction to his new music. Watch the full interview here. This morning Fox and Friends also featured Aldean from his tour stop in Tampa, Florida, where he sat down to talk about the success of his current tour and gratitude for the unyielding fan support he's received since early in his career.

HIGHWAY DESPERADO follow's Aldean's double album MACON, GEORGIA, which earned Aldean his 27th career-charting #1 single, "Trouble With A Heartbreak," as well as a Billboard Music Award nomination for "Top Country Song" and awards from ACM, CMT, iHeart, and a GRAMMY nomination for "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood. Since making his chart debut in 2005, the Georgia native has earned the most Top 10 songs on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart - more than any other artist - his "songs of small-town living, love and loss have resonated with a loyal fanbase" (Billboard) and have "vaulted him to the pinnacle of Country music success" (Atlanta Journal Constitution).

HIGHWAY DESPERADO Track Listing:

1. Tough Crowd - Kurt Allison, Marv Green, Tully Kennedy, Kelley Lovelace, Neil Thrasher

2. Let Your Boys Be Country - Jaron Boyer, Allison Veltz Cruz, Micah Wilshire

3. Knew You'd Come Around - Kurt Allison, Ben Hayslip, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

4. Hungover In A Hotel - Jason Aldean, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, David Lee Murphy, Neil Thrasher

5. Try That In A Small Town - Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Kelley Lovelace, Neil Thrasher

6. Whiskey Drink - Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

7. Whose Rearview - Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughn

8. I'm Over You - Josh Phillips, Michael Tyler, Micah Wilshire

9. Rather Watch You - Jessi Alexander, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Kelley Lovelace, Neil Thrasher

10. Breakup Breakdown - Jason Aldean, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughan

11. Get Away From You - Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughn

12. Changing Bars - Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

13. From This Beer On - Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

14. Highway Desperado - Jason Aldean, Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

Produced by Michael Knox

